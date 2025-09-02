Interview: Chatting with JJ Niemann of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor, content creator, and social media influencer JJ Niemann is playing his dream role. Niemann is currently performing as Frank Abagnale, Jr. in the musical Catch Me If You Can at Chicago’s Marriott Theatre. He sat down with Broadway World to talk about how years of education, preparation, and work experience have readied him to lead this company.

While still in school at Elon University, Niemann made his professional debut in Hairspray at The Muny in St. Louis. He called that 2015 production “so much fun.” Niemann said, “It was super cool to book that while I was still in college. It was a huge deal.”

The Hairspray cast included four of his classmates from Elon. Since that time, all five of the Elon alums have gone on to work on Broadway. “Hairspray is my favorite Broadway Musical and working in that show, at The Muny, is still one of my favorite musical theater experiences.”

Hairspray was written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman who also composed the music and lyrics for Catch Me if You Can. In 2024, Niemann had the opportunity to work directly with Shaiman and Wittman during workshops for the recent Broadway musical SMASH. Niemann could barely contain his excitement when he’d heard that Shaiman was flying to Chicago to see the opening night performance of Catch Me if You Can at the Marriott Theatre.

When Niemann was in college his voice teacher assigned him the song “Goodbye,” from the Catch Me If You Can score. When he auditioned for Hairspray at the Muny he sang “Live and Living Color” another song from Catch Me if You Can. He purposefully chose that song because it was written by the same composers. “I’ve loved this show and its music since I’ve been in college.” He continued, “Frank, Jr. has always been a role that I’ve wanted to play.”

When he heard the Marriott Theatre was doing Catch Me If You Can, he knew he had to audition. Niemann said he felt good about his audition and was thrilled when he was offered the role. Perfect timing allowed him to build this production into his performing schedule. It was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

It wasn’t long after college graduation that he booked his first role in New York City. He made his Broadway debut in the hit comedy The Book of Mormon. He auditioned the day after graduating from Elon and was cast within three days. Niemann covered seven roles in the show. “It was really fun and incredibly challenging to cover that many tracks in the show. Every track has different features and vocal lines.” Niemann stayed with The Book of Mormon for two-and-one-half years.

Once theaters re-opened after the Covid pandemic Niemann worked as a vacation cover for Mormon, worked in regional theaters, and did workshops for new shows until he landed his next Broadway gig. He was cast as an ensemble member and the understudy for Marty and George McFly in Back to the Future The Musical.

Niemann was performing one of the two lead roles almost weekly. “I got to perform the role of Marty 60 times,” he said. It was baptism by fire the first time he played Marty on Broadway. “I made my debut as Marty during previews. I had only rehearsed half of the show when I found out I was going on that evening. It was truly crazy.”

Most recently, Niemann performed with the Broadway company of Hamilton. “I learned the dance for My Shot in college and performed it for casting directors and agents,” he said. “I’ve wanted to dance in that show for a long time, but I had to grow as a performer, artist, and dancer.” He was on stage in 47 of 50 songs and called it the hardest show that he’s performed in. “It was an extreme honor to be a part of Hamilton.”

All his experience has now prepared him for this moment when he is stepping into his dream role as Frank Abagnale, Jr. “This is a special experience for me to get to perform at the Marriott Theatre, in this role, with a stellar cast, and work in-the round for the first time.” Niemann gushed that he feels more artistically fulfilled right now than any time in his career.

He gives the show’s director, Jessica Fisch, credit for elevating the material. “The design elements are so strong. It takes a lot to take a show that is a bit of a spectacle and perform it in the round.” Niemann compliments the work that Fisch and choreographer Diedre Goodwin have done crafting the show for the space.

Niemann believes the audiences are going to love Catch Me If You Can because of its heart. It is a story about a son’s relationship with his parents and how it impacts his decision making. “The score has a distinctive 60’s bop. It is packed with a mod 1960’s comic strip vibe and vintage costumes. The lighting, projections, and scenic design all pull that aesthetic through, and there is that nod to Pan Am airlines.”

Catch JJ Niemann if you can at the Marriott Theater in Catch Me If You Can through October 19, 2025. For tickets visit marriotttheatre.com or click the link below.