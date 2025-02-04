Feature: THE MUNY’S 30 NODS LEADS THE ST LOUIS THEATER CIRCLE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The St. Louis Theater Circle has announced their 2025 nominations for their annual awards. Each year, the Circle honors excellence in professional theater with awards in 34 categories for producing, directing, acting, and technical theatre. This year The Muny leads all companies with 30 nominations spread across their seven musicals presented in their 106th season. STAGES St. Louis, The New Jewish Theatre, and The Repertory Theater of St. Louis earned 19 nominations each.

Albion Theatre joins The Muny, and The New Jewish Theater with the distinction of earning nominations for every show the companies produced in 2024. Albion’s three shows, MOLLY SWEENEY, WOMAN IN MIND (DECEMBER BEE), and LUNGS, earned 11 nominations, just behind Tesseract Theatre Company who earned 13 total nominations for their productions of THE INHERITANCE PARTS 1 & 2 and ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL.

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of AS YOU LIKE IT and STAGES St. Louis production of RAGTIME are the most nominated productions of the year. AS YOU LIKE IT earned 10 nominations for Outstanding Production of a Comedy, Outstanding Director Nancy Bell, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Lighting Designer Denisse Chavez, Outstanding Costume Designer Dorothy Marshall Englis, and Set Designer Scott C. Neale. In addition, four actors received nominations for their work in the comedy including lead actor Caroline Amos, and supporting performers Ricki Franklin, Joel Moses, and Jasmine Cheri Rush.

STAGES St. Louis Production of RAGTIME also earned 10 nominations, tying it with AS YOU LIKE IT for the most nominated production of the year. RAGTIME was nominated for Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Director Diedre Goodwin, Outstanding Musical Director E. Reneé Gamez, Outstanding Costume Designer Brad Musgrove, and Outstanding Lighting Designer Sean M. Savoie. The entire cast was named in the Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical category. Four actors were nominated across the lead and supporting categories. Those performers honored with individual acting nominations are Tamar Green, Marissa McGowan, Matthew Cox, and Shereen Pimentel.

The St. Louis Theater Circle nominations by the numbers: 53 shows were recognized across 24 different companies. 118 artists were called out for their outstanding contributions in productions, with 11 artists receiving more than one nomination.

Alan Knoll and Sarah Gene Dowling each received three nominations. Knoll was nominated as Director of a Drama for the New Jewish Theater’s production of RED. He was also named in both the lead and supporting actor categories for his roles in WE ALL FALL DOWN and AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY. Dowling was honored with an acting nomination for her lead role in RUTHLESS and for her costume designs for ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL and NEVERMORE. Other nominees receiving two nominations each included set designer Ann Beyersdorfer, director Lucy Cashion, lighting designer Denisse Chavez, actor Amy Loui, actor Joel Moses, set designer Margery Spack, set designer Peter Spack, lighting designer Sean M. Savioe, and sound designer Amanda Werre.

Five playwrights were nominated for Outstanding New Play among a crowded crop of more than two dozen original plays and musicals in the 2024 season. The five recognized for their playwriting prowess includes Courtney Bailey for ROMANOV FAMILY YARD SALE, Shualee Cook for TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT, e.k. doolin for AM I DANGEROUS, Jayne Hannah for LOVE IN THE TIME OF NOTHING, and Lize Lewy for LONGING.

Joe Hanrahan and Ron Himes will be honored with a Special Award for Lifetime Achievement during the 12th annual awards ceremony on March 24, 2025. Hanrahan is the founder and artistic director of The Midnight Company. He has spent nearly his entire career in St. Louis Theater and was a member of the Theatre Project Company, the first professional theater troupe in St. Louis. Himes is the founder and producing director of The Black Rep. He has produced more than 200 plays and musicals, including all 10 of August Wilson’s plays.

This year the Theater Circle added a new technical category. The nominees for Outstanding Projections or Special Effects includes Zach Cohn for his historically accurate work on The Black Rep’s production of HOLD ON, Zachary Grimm for creating a realistic virtual platform for Lize Lewy’s new play LONGING, Kylee Loera for her set enhancing projections in The Muny’s production of ANYTHING GOES, Joe Taylor for his magnificent black and white film that is part of the narrative in ERA’s ROMANOV FAMILY YARD SALE, and Mike Tutaj for his vibrant projections in The Muny’s production of WAITRESS.

The annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards will be presented at a formal gala event on March 24, 2025, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. More information about The St. Louis Theater Circle, the 2025 nominees, and previous winners can be found at stltheatercircle.org. Tickets for the gala awards ceremony are available by visiting repstl.org. A complete listing of all the nominations across 34 categories is listed below.

The Nominees for the 2025 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Ricki Franklin, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Zoe Vonder Haar, "Steel Magnolias," Stages St Louis

Amy Loui, "Steel Magnolias," Stages St Louis

Jasmine Cheri Rush, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Susan Wylie, "Woman In Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Danny Brown, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Joseph Garner, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Isaiah Di Lorenzo, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Joel Moses, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Spencer Sickmann, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role

Caroline Amos, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Emily Baker, "Woman In Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Claire Coffey, "Bell, Book & Candle," Stray Dog Theatre

LaWanda Jackson, "Don't Be a Hero, Thank You," Prison Performing Arts

Kelley Weber, "The Roommate," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role

Alan Knoll, "We All Fall Down," The New Jewish Theatre

Bryce A. Miller, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre

Ben Ritchie, "Red Jasper," Michael Madden Productions

Jacob Schmidt, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre

Joel Wilper, "Bell, Book & Candle," Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Denisse Chavez, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

Denisse Chavez, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Minjoo Kim, "Dial 'M' for Murder," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

William C. Kirkham, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Sean Savoie, "Hold On!," The Black Rep

Outstanding Sound Design

Kareem Deanes, "The Roommate," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Chuck Harper, "Wolf Kings," YoungLiars

Rick Sims, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Amanda Werre, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

Amanda Werre, "Dial 'M' for Murder," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Dorothy Marshall Englis, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Colleen Michelson, "Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap," Stray Dog Theatre

Carolyn “Sully” Ratke, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Michele Friedman Siler, "Life is a Dream," Upstream Theater

Marcy Wiegert, "Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Andrea Ball, "We All Fall Down," The New Jewish Theatre

Scott C. Neale, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Courtney O'Neill, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Margery Spack and Peter Spack, "Dial 'M' for Murder," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Margery Spack and Peter Spack, "Red," The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Evann De-Bose, "Hold On!," The Black Rep

Kari Ely, "Wedding Band," The Black Rep

Margery Handy, "The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company

Nadja Kapetanovich, "The Whale," St Louis Actors Studio

Claire Karpen, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

J. Samuel Davis, "King Hedley II," The Black Rep

Gary Glasgow, "Life Is a Dream," Upstream Theater

Jayson Heil, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

Alan Knoll, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Peter Mayer, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role

Nicole Angeli, "Lungs," Albion Theatre Company

Amy Loui, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

Ellen McLaughlin, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Jacqueline Thompson, "Wedding Band," The Black Rep

Maggie Wininger, "Molly Sweeney," Albion Theatre Company

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role

Christopher Harris, "Red," The New Jewish Theatre

Greg Johnston, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

Joel Moses, "Lungs," Albion Theatre Company

Gabriel Paul, "The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company

William Roth, "The Whale," St Louis Actors Studio

Outstanding New Play

"Am I Dangerous?," Contraband Theatre

"Longing," Lize Lewy

"Love in the Time of Nothing," St Louis Actors Studio

"Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre

"Tempest in a Teapot," SATE Ensemble

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Justin Austin, "The Barber of Seville," Opera Theatre of St Louis

Daniela Candillari, "Julius Caesar," Opera Theatre of St Louis

Sarah Mesko, "Julius Caesar," Opera Theatre of St Louis

Elise Quagliata, "Carmen," Union Avenue Opera

Laura Skroska, "Into The Woods," Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding Production of an Opera

"Carmen," Union Avenue Opera

"Galileo Galilei," Opera Theatre of St Louis

"H.M.S. Pinafore," Winter Opera St Louis

"Julius Caesar," Opera Theatre of St Louis

"The Barber of Seville," Opera Theatre of St Louis

Outstanding Musical Director

E. Reneé Gamez, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Khalid McGee, "Blues in the Night," The Black Rep

James Moore, "Les Misérables," The Muny

Zach Newman, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

Andra Velis Simon, "Waitress," The Muny

Outstanding Choreographer

William Carlos Angulo, "In the Heights," The Muny

Jared Grimes, "Anything Goes," The Muny

Sylvia Hernandez-Distasi, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Mike Hodges, "Xanadu," Stray Dog Theatre

Lindsay Joy Lancaster, "Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis

Outstanding Projections or Special Effects

Zach Cohn, "Hold On!," The Black Rep

Zachary Grimm, "Longing," Lize Lewy

Kylee Loera, "Anything Goes," The Muny

Joe Taylor, "Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre

Mike Tutaj, "Waitress," The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Rachel Bailey, "[title of show] the gender bend," Prism Theatre Company

Sarajane Clark, "Ruthless," Stray Dog Theatre

Lissa deGuzman, "Waitress," The Muny

Kimmie Kidd, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

Shereen Pimentel, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Will Bonfiglio, "First Date," The New Jewish Theatre

Kevin Chamberlin, "Anything Goes," The Muny

Matthew Cox, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Fergie L. Philippe, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," The Muny

Lara Teeter, "Anything Goes," The Muny

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Tyler Duenow, "Nevermore," Stray Dog Theatre

John Lasiter, "Fiddler on the Roof," The Muny

Jason Lyons, "Les Misérables," The Muny

Sean M. Savoie, "Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis

Sean M. Savoie, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Ann Beyersdorfer, "Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis

Ann Beyersdorfer, "Les Misérables," The Muny

Wilson Chin, "Waitress," The Muny

Edward E. Haynes Jr., "Anything Goes," The Muny

Arnel Sancianco, "In the Heights," The Muny

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Leon Dobkowski, "Dreamgirls," The Muny

Sarah Gene Dowling, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

Sarah Gene Dowling, "Nevermore," Stray Dog Theatre

Robin L. McGee, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," The Muny

Brad Musgrove, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role

Sarah Gene Dowling, "Ruthless," Stray Dog Theatre

Tiffany Mann, "Dreamgirls," The Muny

Marissa McGowan, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Jessica Vosk, "Waitress," The Muny

Sarah Wilkinson, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role

Jordan Donica, "Les Misérables," The Muny

Aaron Fischer, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

Tamar Greene, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Adam Heller, "Fiddler on the Roof," The Muny

John Riddle, "Les Misérables," The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

"As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

"Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre

"Spirits to Enforce," Midnight Company

"Steel Magnolias," Stages St Louis

"Woman In Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

"All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

"August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

"Hold On!," The Black Rep

"Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

"The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

"Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

"Anything Goes," The Muny

"Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis

"Fiddler on the Roof," The Muny

"Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Robert Ashton, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company

Nancy Bell, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival

Lucy Cashion, "Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre

Lucy Cashion, "Spirits to Enforce," Midnight Company

Aaron Sparks, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Gary Wayne Barker, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre

David Catlin, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Alan Knoll, "Red," The New Jewish Theatre

Stephen Peirick, "The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company

Amelia Acosta Powell, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Lili-Anne Brown, "Waitress," The Muny

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, "Anything Goes," The Muny

Deidre Goodwin, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis

Brittanie Gunn, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company

Rob Ruggiero, "Fiddler on The Roof," The Muny

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

“As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre

“Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis

“Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre

“Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Drama

“All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre

“August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

“The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company

“Wedding Band,” The Black Rep

Outstanding Production of a Musical

“Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company

“Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis

“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny

“Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis

“Waitress,” The Muny

Special Award for Lifetime Achievement

Joe Hanrahan, founder and artistic director, The Midnight Company

Ron Himes, founder and producing director, The Black Rep

