Feature: THE MUNY’S 30 NODS LEADS THE ST LOUIS THEATER CIRCLE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s AS YOU LIKE IT and Stages St. Louis’ RAGTIME are the Most Nominated Productions with 10 Nods Each
The St. Louis Theater Circle has announced their 2025 nominations for their annual awards. Each year, the Circle honors excellence in professional theater with awards in 34 categories for producing, directing, acting, and technical theatre. This year The Muny leads all companies with 30 nominations spread across their seven musicals presented in their 106th season. STAGES St. Louis, The New Jewish Theatre, and The Repertory Theater of St. Louis earned 19 nominations each.
Albion Theatre joins The Muny, and The New Jewish Theater with the distinction of earning nominations for every show the companies produced in 2024. Albion’s three shows, MOLLY SWEENEY, WOMAN IN MIND (DECEMBER BEE), and LUNGS, earned 11 nominations, just behind Tesseract Theatre Company who earned 13 total nominations for their productions of THE INHERITANCE PARTS 1 & 2 and ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL.
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of AS YOU LIKE IT and STAGES St. Louis production of RAGTIME are the most nominated productions of the year. AS YOU LIKE IT earned 10 nominations for Outstanding Production of a Comedy, Outstanding Director Nancy Bell, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Lighting Designer Denisse Chavez, Outstanding Costume Designer Dorothy Marshall Englis, and Set Designer Scott C. Neale. In addition, four actors received nominations for their work in the comedy including lead actor Caroline Amos, and supporting performers Ricki Franklin, Joel Moses, and Jasmine Cheri Rush.
STAGES St. Louis Production of RAGTIME also earned 10 nominations, tying it with AS YOU LIKE IT for the most nominated production of the year. RAGTIME was nominated for Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Director Diedre Goodwin, Outstanding Musical Director E. Reneé Gamez, Outstanding Costume Designer Brad Musgrove, and Outstanding Lighting Designer Sean M. Savoie. The entire cast was named in the Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical category. Four actors were nominated across the lead and supporting categories. Those performers honored with individual acting nominations are Tamar Green, Marissa McGowan, Matthew Cox, and Shereen Pimentel.
The St. Louis Theater Circle nominations by the numbers: 53 shows were recognized across 24 different companies. 118 artists were called out for their outstanding contributions in productions, with 11 artists receiving more than one nomination.
Alan Knoll and Sarah Gene Dowling each received three nominations. Knoll was nominated as Director of a Drama for the New Jewish Theater’s production of RED. He was also named in both the lead and supporting actor categories for his roles in WE ALL FALL DOWN and AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY. Dowling was honored with an acting nomination for her lead role in RUTHLESS and for her costume designs for ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL and NEVERMORE. Other nominees receiving two nominations each included set designer Ann Beyersdorfer, director Lucy Cashion, lighting designer Denisse Chavez, actor Amy Loui, actor Joel Moses, set designer Margery Spack, set designer Peter Spack, lighting designer Sean M. Savioe, and sound designer Amanda Werre.
Five playwrights were nominated for Outstanding New Play among a crowded crop of more than two dozen original plays and musicals in the 2024 season. The five recognized for their playwriting prowess includes Courtney Bailey for ROMANOV FAMILY YARD SALE, Shualee Cook for TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT, e.k. doolin for AM I DANGEROUS, Jayne Hannah for LOVE IN THE TIME OF NOTHING, and Lize Lewy for LONGING.
Joe Hanrahan and Ron Himes will be honored with a Special Award for Lifetime Achievement during the 12th annual awards ceremony on March 24, 2025. Hanrahan is the founder and artistic director of The Midnight Company. He has spent nearly his entire career in St. Louis Theater and was a member of the Theatre Project Company, the first professional theater troupe in St. Louis. Himes is the founder and producing director of The Black Rep. He has produced more than 200 plays and musicals, including all 10 of August Wilson’s plays.
This year the Theater Circle added a new technical category. The nominees for Outstanding Projections or Special Effects includes Zach Cohn for his historically accurate work on The Black Rep’s production of HOLD ON, Zachary Grimm for creating a realistic virtual platform for Lize Lewy’s new play LONGING, Kylee Loera for her set enhancing projections in The Muny’s production of ANYTHING GOES, Joe Taylor for his magnificent black and white film that is part of the narrative in ERA’s ROMANOV FAMILY YARD SALE, and Mike Tutaj for his vibrant projections in The Muny’s production of WAITRESS.
The annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards will be presented at a formal gala event on March 24, 2025, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. More information about The St. Louis Theater Circle, the 2025 nominees, and previous winners can be found at stltheatercircle.org. Tickets for the gala awards ceremony are available by visiting repstl.org. A complete listing of all the nominations across 34 categories is listed below.
The Nominees for the 2025 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Ricki Franklin, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Zoe Vonder Haar, "Steel Magnolias," Stages St Louis
Amy Loui, "Steel Magnolias," Stages St Louis
Jasmine Cheri Rush, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Susan Wylie, "Woman In Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Danny Brown, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Joseph Garner, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Isaiah Di Lorenzo, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Joel Moses, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Spencer Sickmann, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Caroline Amos, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Emily Baker, "Woman In Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Claire Coffey, "Bell, Book & Candle," Stray Dog Theatre
LaWanda Jackson, "Don't Be a Hero, Thank You," Prison Performing Arts
Kelley Weber, "The Roommate," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Alan Knoll, "We All Fall Down," The New Jewish Theatre
Bryce A. Miller, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre
Ben Ritchie, "Red Jasper," Michael Madden Productions
Jacob Schmidt, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre
Joel Wilper, "Bell, Book & Candle," Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Denisse Chavez, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
Denisse Chavez, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Minjoo Kim, "Dial 'M' for Murder," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
William C. Kirkham, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Sean Savoie, "Hold On!," The Black Rep
Outstanding Sound Design
Kareem Deanes, "The Roommate," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Chuck Harper, "Wolf Kings," YoungLiars
Rick Sims, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Amanda Werre, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
Amanda Werre, "Dial 'M' for Murder," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Dorothy Marshall Englis, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Colleen Michelson, "Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap," Stray Dog Theatre
Carolyn “Sully” Ratke, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Michele Friedman Siler, "Life is a Dream," Upstream Theater
Marcy Wiegert, "Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Andrea Ball, "We All Fall Down," The New Jewish Theatre
Scott C. Neale, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Courtney O'Neill, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Margery Spack and Peter Spack, "Dial 'M' for Murder," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Margery Spack and Peter Spack, "Red," The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Evann De-Bose, "Hold On!," The Black Rep
Kari Ely, "Wedding Band," The Black Rep
Margery Handy, "The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company
Nadja Kapetanovich, "The Whale," St Louis Actors Studio
Claire Karpen, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
J. Samuel Davis, "King Hedley II," The Black Rep
Gary Glasgow, "Life Is a Dream," Upstream Theater
Jayson Heil, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
Alan Knoll, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Peter Mayer, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Nicole Angeli, "Lungs," Albion Theatre Company
Amy Loui, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
Ellen McLaughlin, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Jacqueline Thompson, "Wedding Band," The Black Rep
Maggie Wininger, "Molly Sweeney," Albion Theatre Company
Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Christopher Harris, "Red," The New Jewish Theatre
Greg Johnston, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
Joel Moses, "Lungs," Albion Theatre Company
Gabriel Paul, "The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company
William Roth, "The Whale," St Louis Actors Studio
Outstanding New Play
"Am I Dangerous?," Contraband Theatre
"Longing," Lize Lewy
"Love in the Time of Nothing," St Louis Actors Studio
"Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre
"Tempest in a Teapot," SATE Ensemble
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Justin Austin, "The Barber of Seville," Opera Theatre of St Louis
Daniela Candillari, "Julius Caesar," Opera Theatre of St Louis
Sarah Mesko, "Julius Caesar," Opera Theatre of St Louis
Elise Quagliata, "Carmen," Union Avenue Opera
Laura Skroska, "Into The Woods," Union Avenue Opera
Outstanding Production of an Opera
"Carmen," Union Avenue Opera
"Galileo Galilei," Opera Theatre of St Louis
"H.M.S. Pinafore," Winter Opera St Louis
"Julius Caesar," Opera Theatre of St Louis
"The Barber of Seville," Opera Theatre of St Louis
Outstanding Musical Director
E. Reneé Gamez, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Khalid McGee, "Blues in the Night," The Black Rep
James Moore, "Les Misérables," The Muny
Zach Newman, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
Andra Velis Simon, "Waitress," The Muny
Outstanding Choreographer
William Carlos Angulo, "In the Heights," The Muny
Jared Grimes, "Anything Goes," The Muny
Sylvia Hernandez-Distasi, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Mike Hodges, "Xanadu," Stray Dog Theatre
Lindsay Joy Lancaster, "Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis
Outstanding Projections or Special Effects
Zach Cohn, "Hold On!," The Black Rep
Zachary Grimm, "Longing," Lize Lewy
Kylee Loera, "Anything Goes," The Muny
Joe Taylor, "Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre
Mike Tutaj, "Waitress," The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Rachel Bailey, "[title of show] the gender bend," Prism Theatre Company
Sarajane Clark, "Ruthless," Stray Dog Theatre
Lissa deGuzman, "Waitress," The Muny
Kimmie Kidd, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
Shereen Pimentel, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Will Bonfiglio, "First Date," The New Jewish Theatre
Kevin Chamberlin, "Anything Goes," The Muny
Matthew Cox, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Fergie L. Philippe, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," The Muny
Lara Teeter, "Anything Goes," The Muny
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Tyler Duenow, "Nevermore," Stray Dog Theatre
John Lasiter, "Fiddler on the Roof," The Muny
Jason Lyons, "Les Misérables," The Muny
Sean M. Savoie, "Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis
Sean M. Savoie, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Ann Beyersdorfer, "Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis
Ann Beyersdorfer, "Les Misérables," The Muny
Wilson Chin, "Waitress," The Muny
Edward E. Haynes Jr., "Anything Goes," The Muny
Arnel Sancianco, "In the Heights," The Muny
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Leon Dobkowski, "Dreamgirls," The Muny
Sarah Gene Dowling, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
Sarah Gene Dowling, "Nevermore," Stray Dog Theatre
Robin L. McGee, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," The Muny
Brad Musgrove, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Sarah Gene Dowling, "Ruthless," Stray Dog Theatre
Tiffany Mann, "Dreamgirls," The Muny
Marissa McGowan, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Jessica Vosk, "Waitress," The Muny
Sarah Wilkinson, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Jordan Donica, "Les Misérables," The Muny
Aaron Fischer, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
Tamar Greene, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Adam Heller, "Fiddler on the Roof," The Muny
John Riddle, "Les Misérables," The Muny
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
"As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
"Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre
"Spirits to Enforce," Midnight Company
"Steel Magnolias," Stages St Louis
"Woman In Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
"All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
"August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
"Hold On!," The Black Rep
"Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
"The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
"Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
"Anything Goes," The Muny
"Disney's Newsies," Stages St Louis
"Fiddler on the Roof," The Muny
"Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Robert Ashton, "Woman in Mind (December Bee)," Albion Theatre Company
Nancy Bell, "As You Like It," St Louis Shakespeare Festival
Lucy Cashion, "Romanov Family Yard Sale," ERA Theatre
Lucy Cashion, "Spirits to Enforce," Midnight Company
Aaron Sparks, "Trayf," The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Gary Wayne Barker, "All My Sons," The New Jewish Theatre
David Catlin, "Moby Dick," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Alan Knoll, "Red," The New Jewish Theatre
Stephen Peirick, "The Inheritance," Tesseract Theatre Company
Amelia Acosta Powell, "August: Osage County," The Repertory Theatre of St Louis
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Lili-Anne Brown, "Waitress," The Muny
Marcia Milgrom Dodge, "Anything Goes," The Muny
Deidre Goodwin, "Ragtime," Stages St Louis
Brittanie Gunn, "Anastasia: The Musical," Tesseract Theatre Company
Rob Ruggiero, "Fiddler on The Roof," The Muny
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
“As You Like It,” St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
“Romanov Family Yard Sale,” ERA Theatre
“Steel Magnolias,” Stages St. Louis
“Trayf,” New Jewish Theatre
“Woman in Mind (December Bee),” Albion Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Drama
“All My Sons,” New Jewish Theatre
“August: Osage County,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“Moby Dick,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
“The Inheritance,” Tesseract Theatre Company
“Wedding Band,” The Black Rep
Outstanding Production of a Musical
“Anastasia: The Musical,” Tesseract Theatre Company
“Disney’s Newsies,” Stages St. Louis
“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
“Ragtime,” Stages St. Louis
“Waitress,” The Muny
Special Award for Lifetime Achievement
Joe Hanrahan, founder and artistic director, The Midnight Company
Ron Himes, founder and producing director, The Black Rep
