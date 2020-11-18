Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces New Postponements Plus The Return Of HAMILTON In Spring 2022

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the postponement of the remaining shows on its 2020-2021 Broadway season ticket package due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

This includes Disney's FROZEN, originally February 10-21, 2021; AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, originally March 2-14, 2021; THE PROM, originally April 6-18; and PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical originally April 27- May 9, 2021. In addition, these specials are postponed: BLUE MAN GROUP, originally March 19-21, 2021 and HAIRSPRAY, originally May 21-23, 2021.

The next U.S. Bank Broadway season is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall of 2021 and will include the return of HAMILTON in the spring of 2022. The remainder of the season will be filled with a combination of shows selected from the pool of those postponed earlier this year, the above titles and new titles.

"Our Broadway producers have expressed their desire to get shows back into rehearsals and touring again as soon as possible. Titles and dates are shifting across the country as new routes are booked and that unfortunately includes all of the shows originally on our spring schedule," said Fox director of programming John O'Brien.

"We will announce a new schedule for what will now be the 2021-2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Season as soon as it is prudent to do so. The good news is that our subscribers are already renewed for that season which will now include the return of HAMILTON in the spring of 2022."

