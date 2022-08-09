Disney's FROZEN Single Ticket On Sale Date at The Fabulous Fox

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre beginning Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. with performances playing through Sunday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m.

In St. Louis, Frozen will play Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. There will be a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Thursday, November 3 and a 7:30 p.m. performance on Tuesday, November 8. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Monday, August 22 tickets will be available by calling 314-534-1111 and online at MetroTix.com. The Fox Box Office will not be open on Monday, August 22. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 314-535-2900.

Ticket buyers are reminded that MetroTix is the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Fabulous Fox Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.