Diana Ross and Jon Batiste to Headline Season-Finale Concert at The Muny

This summer, two acclaimed performers will headline an unforgettable season finale on the Muny stage: international music icon Diana Ross and multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste.

The Muny Presents Diana Ross & Jon Batiste, a one-night-only concert event at The Muny, is at 8 p.m. Aug. 28. From Ross’ timeless Motown hits to Batiste’s genre-defying brilliance, this exclusive engagement will be an unforgettable celebration under the stars.

“The Muny has always been a place where generations gather to experience something magical,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “To continue that tradition with artists as inspiring as Diana Ross and Jon Batiste is both an honor and a celebration of the uniting power of music. This concert is another reminder of why we come together summer after summer: to feel joy and connection with our friends and neighbors.”

This special co-bill engagement is a stop on Ross’ Celebrating Timeless Classics tour, which starts July 25 in Los Angeles, and Batiste’s The Big Money Tour, which starts Aug. 27 in Kansas City.

Ross is a singer and actress whose career began in the 1960s as the lead vocalist of The Supremes, one of the best-selling girl groups in history. She launched her solo career in 1970 and has released more than 25 studio albums, with hit singles including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Upside Down” and “Endless Love.” Ross has received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Billie Holiday in the 1972 film Lady Sings the Blues. Ross has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Learn more at dianaross.com.

Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer. His 2024 release, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), reimagines Beethoven’s works through blues and genre fusion. It followed World Music Radio (2023), which earned five Grammy nominations, including album of the year. Batiste composed the score for Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night and co-wrote “It Never Went Away” for the Netflix documentary American Symphony, earning an Oscar nomination for best original song. He also won an Academy Award for his work on Pixar’s Soul and served as bandleader for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert from 2015 to 2022. Learn more at jonbatiste.com.

