Dance St. Louis and Whitaker Foundation Present The 15th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2023

The festival takes place Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

Dance St. Louis wraps its 57th season with the Midwest region's most celebrated dance festival-15th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2023-Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

Noted as one of the region's must-see festivals - "arguably the best dance buffet in the Midwest" (Chicago Tribune) and "a celebration of dance and... an invitation to bask in its artistry" (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) - the vibrant dance extravaganza brings together 90 dancers and 17 prominent dance companies from across the country for two unique, exhilarating nights of nonstop dance during Memorial Day weekend.

From ballet, contemporary and modern to flamenco, tap and hip hop, the festival offers something for everyone with a distinct, dynamic program each night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Lobby performances begin at 6 p.m. and mainstage performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15, $20 and $25. Nightly 4-packs are $60 and $75. Additional festival packs (6-packs, 8-packs & 10-packs) are also available. All tickets are on sale through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com.

Emerson SPRING TO DANCE continues to be one of the Midwest's most popular dance festivals. It's the best opportunity to experience a wide range of nationally touring professional dance companies on the same night at one venue. With all tickets $25 and under, the St. Louis-area community is invited to experience nationally touring professional dance companies that may be inaccessible geographically or cost prohibitive.

Highlights of this year's festival:
• New York City-based brother-and-sister powerhouse ballet & Broadway stars - Tony-nominated Robbie Fairchild and award-winning Megan Fairchild
• Global sensations Amanda Assucena and Alberto Velazquez of the world-renowned Joffrey Ballet
• Acclaimed international flamenco artist Irene Rodríguez
• Native American Hoop dancer extraordinaire Eddie Madril
• Collage Dance Collective - one of the world's few professional ballet companies with a roster of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) dancers
• Eisenhower Dance Detroit - Michigan's premier professional contemporary dance company

The Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2023 program order is as follows. (*Program order and lineup subject to change.)

FRIDAY, MAY 26
Terrace Lobby • 6 PM
STL Rhythm Collaborative
COCA's Ballet Eclectica
Grand Center Arts Academy's Hip Hop Troupe

Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall • 7:30 PM
Joffrey Ballet Concert Group (New York City, NY)
ROCK MOVES Contemporary Dance (Little Rock, AR)
Megan Fairchild & Robbie Fairchild - New York City Ballet (New York City, NY)
Eisenhower Dance Detroit (Detroit, MI)
Irene Rodríguez (contemporary theater flamenco) (Miami, FL)
Buglisi Dance Theatre (New York City, NY)
Owen/Cox Dance Group (Kansas City, MO)

SATURDAY, MAY 27
Terrace Lobby • 6 PM
Jennifer Owen & The Big Muddy Dance Company Apprentice Company

Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall • 7:30 PM
Dance NOW! Miami (Miami, FL)
LaneCoArts (New York City, NY)
The Rosin Box Project (San Diego, CA)
The Big Muddy Dance Company (St. Louis, MO)
Eddie Madril (Hoop dance) (Bay Area, CA)
Amanda Assucena & Alberto Velazquez - The Joffrey Ballet (Chicago, IL)
Collage Dance Collective (Memphis, TN)

More information about the 15th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2023 Click Here




