Comedian and REAL TIME Host Bill Maher To Perform Live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 7

For more than twenty-five years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Emmy- nominated comedian BILL MAHER will bring his stand up tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m.

For more than twenty-five years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last twenty years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, "VICE." In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, "Religulous," directed by Larry Charles ("Borat").

Most recently, Bill launched a new podcast, "Club Random with Bill Maher." The podcast records at the bar on Bill's property in Los Angeles, called Club Random, where he hosts hour-long, one-on-one interviews with a wide range of eclectic guests. Each episode features free flowing, longform conversations about anything and everything, except politics. Guests have included William Shatner, Quentin Tarantino, Bella Thorne, Adam Carolla, Killer Mike, Judd Apatow, and many more. Within a week of launching, the podcast hit #1 on Apple Podcasts.

In addition to his television program - which has featured President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Howard Stern, Barbra Streisand, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Megyn Kelly, Ronan Farrow, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jim Carrey, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan - Maher has written five bestsellers: "True Story," "Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect's Greatest Hits," "When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden," "New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer," and, "The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass."

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Bill has also been recognized with numerous Emmy nominations for his stand-up specials for HBO. He's done 11 solo specials for the premium cable channel including, "Bill Maher: Be More Cynical" (2000), "I'm Swiss" (2005), "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong" (2010), and "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma" (2018). His 12th HBO solo special, "#Adulting" aired in Spring 2022.




