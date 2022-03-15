Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Second Date In St. Louis!

Sebastian Maniscalco has celebrated heights in live entertainment only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago's United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston's TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most comedy shows sold in a weekend for the venue.

Currently on the road with his brand-new Nobody Does This Tour, the comedian, actor and best-selling author announced today a second show is being added in St. Louis on Thursday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre! And with so many new experiences to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is sharing his unique comedic perspective with the masses. Fan presale begins Wednesday, March 16 at 10 am local with public on-sale beginning Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

On top of coming to a city near you, fans can also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his series, Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco on Discovery + and Food Network's primetime lineup at 10 pm ET/PT.



Maniscalco will soon make his return to the big screen as well with a number of high-profile films. Projects in the works include a role in an untitled dramedy from Ray Romano; starring alongside Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo and more as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold; and opposite Robert DeNiro in About My Father, a film loosely based on Maniscalco's life. Stay tuned for news on the films' release dates.



