COCA & The Saint Louis Fashion Fund Announce Fall Speaker: Walé Oyéjidé

Walé Oyéjidé, founder and creative director of Ikiré Jones, will discuss his entrepreneurial journey from musician to lawyer to filmmaker, writer and designer on October 3 at 7:30AM at COCA - Center of Creative Arts, in University City, presented in partnership with the Saint Louis Fashion Fund.

In addition to his role as Ikiré Jones' creative director, Oyéjidé designs its textiles/accessories and serves as the company's writer, focusing on using fashion design to celebrate the perspectives of marginalized populations. He gave a TED Talk at TED Global 2017 in Tanzania and spoke at the National Geographic Story Teller's Summit in 2019.

Following his presentation, Oyéjidé will be joined for further discussion by a panel including: Antionette Carroll, Founder, President and CEO of Creative Reaction Lab, Susan Sherman, Co-Founder of the St Louis Fashion Fund; Co-Founder of MERCH, and Yvonne Osei, Artist and Curator-in-Residence at COCA.

Tickets available at cocastl.org.





