Bill Burr Adds Second St. Louis Show at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Emmy & Grammy nominated comedian, BILL BURR has added a second date to the St. Louis stop. He'll be making a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. in addition to his previously announced Thursday, March 21 show.  

An Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage.  Bill's Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, his 2023 arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr Live, toured across Europe and North America and on August 21, 2022, Bill made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Bill's film, Old Dads, premiered on Netflix on October 20 as the most-watched film worldwide on Netflix in its first and second week.  Bill directed, co-wrote and stars in the film alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

Bill voices a lead role in Adam Sandler's animated Netflix film, LEO, which premiered on November 21 as the #1 film on Netflix. 

In 2022, Bill premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in October 2021 at the legendary venue, and he hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Bill was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and he was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online.  His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day, 2021.

Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020; made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode 7 of the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island; and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy's Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys.  Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad. 

For more go to Bill's website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Megan Ketcherside

Publicity Manager

Fabulous Fox Theatre

539 North Grand Blvd. | St. Louis, MO 63103

314.657.5014 Office | 314.683.9881 Cell

Click Here




