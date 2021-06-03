Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens in St. Louis September 16

Tickets for the blockbuster exhibition, "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," go on sale Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Beyond Van Gogh will have a limited engagement in St. Louis, September 16 to November 7. The exhibition will fill the new Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Four entry times will be available each hour. Tickets will be sold online at www.vangoghstlouis.com. Prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free.

Created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio, this immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge projection technology developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness more than 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's a no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen it further.

As immersive art installations deeply resonate around the globe, "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will stay in St. Louis for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this unique, unforgettable experience.

Beyond Van Gogh will follow all St. Louis County Health Department guidelines in place during the exhibition's run. Parking will be free at the Saint Louis Galleria. Group tickets are available for eight or more.