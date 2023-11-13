Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Returns To The Fabulous Fox in 2024

Performances run July 20-21.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS, WAITRESS & More Photo 1 The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS & More
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis Photo 4 MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Returns To The Fabulous Fox in 2024

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre July 20-21 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to the Fabulous Fox Theatre with four shows: Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Make St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Make St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

MRS. DOUBTFIRE will make its St. Louis debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
THE BOOK OF MORMON Single Ticket On Sale Date At the Fabulous Fox Theatre Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Single Ticket On Sale Date At the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to St. Louis for a limited engagement April 9-14 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

3
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; St. Louis Shakespea Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
BLUEYS BIG PLAY Returns To The Fabulous Fox in 2024 Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Returns To The Fabulous Fox in 2024

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre July 20-21 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas in St. Louis Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Just One Look in St. Louis Just One Look
City Winery (11/22-11/22)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (2/05-2/07)
Moulin Rouge! in St. Louis Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Jesse Auditorium (2/22-2/22)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (4/10-4/11)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in St. Louis The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Florissant Performing Arts Center (11/30-12/01)
Company in St. Louis Company
Fox Theatre (2/27-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You