American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Momix, Ailey II & More Set For Dance St. Louis’ 60th Anniversary Season

Dance St. Louis will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025–26 with a bold season of world-class dance presentations, a refreshed visual identity, and a renewed mission as the region’s Gateway to World Dance.

One of only four nonprofit dance-only presenters in the United States, Dance St. Louis has been a major force in making St. Louis a nationally recognized hub for dance since its founding in 1966. Over six decades, the organization has presented more than 30,000 dancers, 500 professional companies, 150 world premieres, and reached over 3 million audience members.

The 60th anniversary season will bring four major events to the Touhill Performing Arts Center, a venue partnership that has lasted more than 20 years:

Season Highlights:

Nov. 14–15, 2025 – American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Studio Company: A showcase of rising ballet stars from one of the most prestigious training grounds in the world.

Mar. 7, 2026 – MOMIX: Alice: A visually stunning, surreal reimagining of Alice in Wonderland from the celebrated dance-illusionist company.

Apr. 10–11, 2026 – Ailey II: The next generation of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs a powerful mixed bill, including the world premiere of Berry Dreamin’, a Dance St. Louis commission inspired by the life and music of Chuck Berry.

May 22–23, 2026 – 18th Annual SPRING TO DANCE® Festival: A Memorial Day weekend tradition showcasing dozens of dance companies across genres from around the country.

The season underscores Dance St. Louis’ ongoing commitment to presenting leading national and international companies while investing in the creation of new work—such as Berry Dreamin’, commissioned specifically for the milestone anniversary.

Founded as the Dance Concert Society in 1966, the organization emerged during a pivotal moment in American dance, quickly attracting legendary artists such as Alvin Ailey, Merce Cunningham, José Limón, and Paul Taylor. Renamed Dance St. Louis in the 1980s, it went on to host global icons including Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rudolf Nureyev, and Katherine Dunham, as well as groundbreaking companies like The Joffrey Ballet, Pilobolus, DIAVOLO, and Dance Theatre of Harlem.

In 2008, Dance St. Louis launched its signature SPRING TO DANCE Festival, which has since become one of the region’s most anticipated annual arts events. The organization now unveils a new logo featuring the Gateway Arch and the tagline “Gateway to World Dance,” symbolizing its role as a cultural bridge connecting St. Louis audiences with dance from across the globe.

Single Tickets: $62–$91 (includes facility fee).

Discounted 4-Packs: $207–$297.

Available now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. (SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2026 tickets go on sale January 2025.)

Season Subscriptions: Packages range from $170–$337 and include a 4-Show Package, 3-Show Package, or You-Pick-Two Package, with benefits such as best-seat access, deferred payment, invitation-only events, and free guest tickets. Available via the Dance St. Louis Box Office at 314-534-6622 or boxoffice@dancestlouis.org.

More details are available at dancestlouis.org.