AUSTEN'S PRIDE to be Presented at STAGES St. Louis’ Prior to National Tour

Austen’s Pride will launch a new production ahead of a multi-city national tour before setting its sights on Broadway. The new production will make its debut at STAGES St. Louis’ The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, Friday, July 25 through Sunday, August 24, 2025. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs, Austen’s Pride is directed by Igor Goldin with choreography by Lisa Shriver and musical direction by Sheela Ramesh. Tickets are on sale now. Additional cities will be announced shortly.

“I am delighted to introduce Austen’s Pride to audiences across the United States as we begin our journey to Broadway,” said producer R. Erin Craig. “In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, we invite you to be among the first to experience this inventive new musical—brought to life by a lush score and a vibrant new cast.”

Leading the cast is Olivia Hernandez (Days of Wine and Roses) in the title role of Jane Austen, Delphi Borich (Camelot) as Elizabeth Bennet, Dan Hoy (Pirates!) as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Addie Morales (Les Misérables) as Jane Bennet, Cole Thompson (Into the Woods) as Charles Bingley, Sarah Ellis (Gentleman’s Guide…) as Caroline Bingley, Mary Bennet, and Mrs. Gardiner, Kate Fahey as Lydia Bennet, Cali Noack as Kitty Bennet and Georgiana Darcy, Dianica Phelan (Into the Woods) as Cassandra Austen and Charlotte Lucas, Paul Castree (Water for Elephants) as Mr. Collins and Mr. Gardner, Kevyn Morrow (Floyd Collins) as Mr. Bennet, Sally Wilfert (Assassins) as Mrs. Bennet and Lady Catherine de Bourgh, and Michael Burrell (“The Gilded Age”) as George Wickham and Tom Lefroy. The ensemble includes Travis Anderson, Matt Gibson, Keith Johnson, and Drew Tanabe as Redcoats, Brett Rawlings and Graham Keen (Dance Captain) as swings, and Abigail Isom, Jazmin Gorsline, and Caroline Santiago Turner as standbys.

In addition to Goldin and Shriver, the creative team for Austen’s Pride includes sets by Josh Zangen, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Jason Lyons, sound by Phillip Peglow, and hair and wigs by Tommy Kurzman. Orchestrations are by Amanda Jacobs.

Jane Austen’s most beloved tale is reimagined when the esteemed author begins her own journey of self-discovery. As the stormy romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds in a fresh narrative, Austen gains new insights into both her creations and her own identity. Austen’s Pride presents Pride and Prejudice as never before, blending wit and wisdom with a gorgeous original score that whisks audiences away to an era rich with passion and longing.

Austen’s Pride played a one-night-only concert at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on June 29, 2023. That production starred Mamie Parris, Olivia Hernandez, Andrew Samonsky, Jason Gotay, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel. A full recording of the evening is available on the production’s website and on all streaming platforms. Previously Austen’s Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. The production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with the author’s personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen’s Pride captures the lilt of Austen’s language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen’s Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT.

