AIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to The Fabulous Fox Next Month

The Fabulous Fox Theatre and the producers of the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS have announced full casting for the First National Tour coming to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre September 20 - October 2.

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.' The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr, Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Antwaun Holley, Kyshawn Lane, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Harris Matthew, Amber Mariah Talley, Andrew Volzer and Nazarria Workman.

Tickets for AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at the Fabulous Fox run September 20 - October 2. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. There will be an evening performance on Sunday, September 25 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, September 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG's Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued ro play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre's box office record. The first national tour launched in December 2021 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Stephen Gabriel, executive producer. General management and production management by Work Light Productions.

The Grammy Award-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Jalen Harris (Eddie Kendricks) is an accomplished singer, actor, and model, first being dis- covered on season ten of Fox's "American Idol." Jalen has been cast and seen for various television programs, national publications, and films like Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently Jordan Peele's LoveCraft Country (HBO). He is a former Simba standby actor for the Tony Award winning and critically acclaimed Disney's The Lion King North American Broadway Tour. Jalen is also a latin/rnb crossover recording artist with records produced by Grammy Award winning producer/engineer Mack Woodward (Beyonce). Jalen is thankful and considers himself blessed to portray the Icon Eddie Kendricks. "Thanks to God, my family, WLP, and my incredible management". @jalenuniversal

Harrell Holmes Jr. (Melvin Franklin). A native of Saginaw, MI. This triple threat is a graduate of AMDA. Making his tour debut, Harrell is a true throwback to the days of charismatic live bands and legendary soul artistry. His credits include "Star Search", "American Idol", and The Watching (film). He is a Motown Scholarship & Stevie Wonder Scholarship Winner. "Ever since I was 8 years old, I've wanted to be a Temptation, to now have that opportunity to bring their story to life is a dream come true."

Marcus Paul James (Otis Williams) has been seen in Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, MOTOWN: The Musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- winning In The Heights, Jonathan Larson's Tony award-winning RENT. TV/Film credits include Collateral Beauty, "RENT : Filmed Live," "The WIZ LIVE," Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning The Greatest Showman, tick tick... Boom Netflix, Dear Evan Hansen, In The Heights. As a recording artist, his albums are available on iTunes, CDBaby, and all streaming platforms. For more info visit www.marcuspauljames.com.

James T. Lane (Paul Williams). West End: The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line (Palladium, revival). Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate (Paul), King Kong, The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates), Chicago and A Chorus Line (Richie). National tours: Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Fame. Regional: Mary Poppins (Bert) Drury Lane Chicago, The Wiz (Tin Man), Chicago (Billy Flynn) Muny, James Conceived. Wrote and performed his one man show Triple Threat: A Play That Moves and Sings. Streaming information, booking, as well as performance dates available at www.jamestlane.com. Mr. Lane teaches music, theatre, and dance when and wherever anyone will let him! IG: @jamestlane.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis (David Ruffin). Multi-award-winning singer, actor, songwriter and arranger. Broadway: Motown, Tony Award-winning Ain't Too Proud. Tours: Motown (First and Second National), Mama, I Want To Sing (Japan). TV/Film: "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," B-Boy Blues, Mama, I Want to Sing!, America (starring Rosie O'Donnell), The Grammys. Music: SZA, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, James "JT" Taylor, Cissy Houston, Madonna. Thanks to family & my team. To my mentor/friend Cicely Tyson, this is for you! IG: @elijah.ahmad.lewis. elijahahmadlewis.com.

Michael Andreaus (Berry Gordy). Broadway: A Soldier's Play (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Love and Yogurt (NY Theatre Barn). NY: Savage (NYMF). Regional: Ragtime (Theatre Aspen), Rock of Ages (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). Film/TV: Finding Carlos, When They See Us (Netflix). BM: University of Central Oklahoma. Thanks to his family and friends, his agents at Headline Talent and his manager LK. IG: @michael_andreaus.

Gregory Carl Banks Jr (Lamont) is elated to be making his national tour debut! Previous credits include After Midnight (singer/dancer), In The Heights (Benny Laredo-Theater Guild), Dreamgirls (Wayne), Toby's Dinner Theater. Education: Howard University BFA musical theater 2017. Thank you, Mom and Dad, we did it!

Brian C. Binion (Swing) is overjoyed to be a part of the ATP family telling the story of such an iconic group. His show credits include Broadway: Disney's The Lion King. Regional: Kinky Boots, West Side Story, After Midnight, A Soldiers Tale, Man of La Mancha (UNCSA 2013) IG: @Bbinion13.

Reed Campbell (Shelly Berger) Born and raised in San Francisco, CA. Theater: Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare In The Park), Important Hats Of The Twentieth Century (MTC), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Nat'l Tour), Bullets Over Broadway (Ogunquit). TV/Film: "Orange Is The New Black," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Co-creator, "BrOdway." IG: @iamreedcampbell.

Lawrence Dandridge (Smokey Robinson/Damon Harris). Lawrence has a long list of performance credits headlined by his role of TJ in the second national Sister Act tour. Dandridge writes and directs original works with Aurway Repertory Theatre in NJ which he is the Co-Founder/Creative Artistic Director.

Shayla Brielle G. (Mama Rose, Florence Ballard, Tammi Terrell). Shayla Brielle G. is thrilled to be bringing this incredible story around the country. She is a proud native of Cincinnati, Ohio and studied Music Theatre at Baldwin Wallace University. Thank you to Mom, Dad, Tara Rubin Casting, Lakey Wolff & Co, and the entire support system. Glory to God!

Treston J. Henderson (Swing) is a recent 2020 BFA Musical Theatre graduate from Austin Peay State University and he is so excited to be making his National Tour Debut with Aint Too Proud! He would like to thank God, Mom, Step-Dad, family, friends & LG Talent Management for their continued support!! Wear ya mask. IG: @Treston.Henderson

Najah Hetsberger (Josephine). Najah is thrilled to be joining her first national tour! She is a recent graduate of Montclair State University (BFA MT 21). Professional credits include Berkshire Theater Group (Godspell, All Good Gifts, Nina Simone: Four Women, Sweet Thing). She thanks her family, DGRW, LINK, and God.

Devin Holloway (Richard Street) is grateful and honored. A native of New Orleans, Devin Holloway has performed across the United States and Internationally. Tours: Tap Brother 1 in After Midnight (Norwegian Escape), Minstrel in Something Rotten, Jackie Wilson in Motown, Margaret Mead in Hair (European tour), 42nd Street, and Sesame Street LIVE: MNF. Much Love to my family, and friends, Work Light Productions, Tara Rubin Casting, FSE, and the ATP creatives. www.devinholloway.net. IG: @thedevinholloway.

Antwaun Holley (Swing). Cleveland, Ohio native delighted to return to the stage in this production of Ain't Too Proud. Credits include: Book of Mormon (International/National tours), Lin Manuel's 21 Chump Street, Youth's Passing Strange and Jackie and Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party. Training: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. #MAKTUB #REDBALLON

Kyshawn Lane (Swing) is thrilled to be sharing this iconic story. Past fav credits include: Junie B. Jones (tour), Hairspray (Papermill playhouse/ tour/NV), Memphis (tour), Personality (regional premiere) Dreamgirls, All Shook Up, and Joseph... Dreamcoat. Special thanks to Tara Rubin casting, family, friends and Matthew for your continuous love and support. Mom, you're gonna love this one.

Traci Elaine Lee (Johnnie Mae, Mary Wilson). National Tour: Beautiful. Off-Broadway: Safeword. Select Regional: Dreamgirls, In the Heights, Fortress of Solitude (Dallas Theater Center), A Wonderful World (Miami New Drama), Les MiseÃ¬rables (ZACH Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Cape Playhouse). Voiceover: Whataburger, Indeed. BFA MT SHSU. Thanks to AAG! For Daddy, Ma, & my village. With everlasting love for my Papa Lee. IG: @tracelaine.

Brett Michael Lockley (Al Bryant, Norman Whitfield). A Baltimore, MD native, is thrilled to be a part of Ain't Too Proud! Credits; National Tour: CATS, Motown the Musical. Regional: Beauty and the Beast (PaperMill), My Fair Lady (Fireside Theatre). INTL: A Chorus Line (Shanghai). Thanks to God, my family, friends, & agents at Avalon! IG: @Brett.Lockley.

Harris Matthew (Dennis Edwards) is making his national tour debut and thrilled to take The Temptations across America! Broadway: SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Frozen. International: HAIR (Sydney Opera House), Vegas the Show. He is thankful for God, Mother Dearest, love, boobas, and LDC!

Amber Mariah Talley (Diana Ross) is a proud Atlanta native and a recent alumna of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee (BFA MT 2022). She is so excited to make her National Tour Debut with Ain't too Proud. Thank you to my wonderful family for everything, we did it.

Andrew Volzer (Swing, Assistant Stage Manager) is thrilled to be making his National Tour debut. Recent Credits: The Secret Garden (CCM), Glory Denied (Kentucky Opera), Junior Theater Festival (iTheatrics). He's a graduate of CCM with a BFA in Stage Management. He is grateful to his family and friends for all their love and support.

Nazarria Workman (Swing) is a proud Native New Yorker and couldn't be more ecstatic to be joining Ain't Too Proud! National Tours: Motown the Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Regional: Hairspray. Thanks to God, my family, and friends. I love you all. IG: nazarria_twerkman