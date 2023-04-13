$25 Ticket Lottery Set For WICKED in St. Louis

Feeling lucky, St. Louis theatergoers? WICKED has announced a lottery ticket policy in St. Louis playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre from April 12 - May 7. The Fabulous Fox will be partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Participants will have a chance to win $25 tickets for the run at the Fabulous Fox. A limited number of tickets will be available.

Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. The lottery is now open and will close at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14 for tickets to performances April 18-23. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin at 11:00 a.m. each Friday and close the following Friday at 10:30 a.m. for the upcoming week's performances. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fabulous Fox with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

Performances of WICKED at the Fabulous Fox run April 12 - May 7. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m.

The Broadway blockbuster WICKED surpassed Cats on Tuesday, April 11th to become the 4th longest-running production in Broadway history. This fall, WICKED is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.