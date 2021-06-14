Park Sae Eun Becomes Paris Opera Ballet's First Asian Principal Dancer

Sae Eun Park, South Korean ballet dancer, has been named the Paris Opera Ballet's first Asian principal dancer.

After stints at ABT II and Korea National Ballet in her early career, Park started performing with the Paris Opera Ballet in 2011 and joined the company full-time the following year, becoming the company's first Korean female full-time member.

Aurelie Dupont, dance director of Ballet Opera Paris, and Alexander Neef, director of the Paris Opera, named Park as principal dancer on June 10, right after the opening performance of "Romeo and Juliet," which is running from June 10 to July 10.

"It is a great joy and great honor to be named the etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet! A big thank you to Aurelie Dupont and Alexander Neef for your confidence in me," Park wrote on Instgram after the announcement. "Thanks to my Romeo, Paul Marque, for this unforgettable evening, and well done for your first performance as an etoile (also). Finally, thank you all for your warm messages."