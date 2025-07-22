PHANTOM, ELISABETH Musicals & More to Debut on Disney+ in South Korea Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EMK Musical Company will release six of its acclaimed Korean-language productions on Disney+ next month for Korean users. Beginning August 6, Elisabeth: The Musical Live and Phantom: The Musical Live will be available to stream. These will be followed by Monte Cristo and The Man Who Laughs on August 13, and Xcalibur and Marie Antoinette on August 20.

The rollout marks a new collaboration between EMK and Disney+, with the company aiming to consolidate its filmed stage musicals on a single platform.

Each production was professionally filmed, many using cinematic techniques such as multi-camera shoots and immersive sound design. Highlights include the 10th anniversary edition of Elisabeth featuring Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Ji-hoon, a 2021 recording of Maury Yeston's Phantom starring Kyuhyun and Kim Joo-won, and Monte Cristo in 8K resolution.

EMK is one of South Korea’s most prominent musical theater companies, producing both original works and Korean-language versions of international hits.