National Theater of Korea's National Dance Company Presents OFFER

National Dance Company presents "Offer" at Seongnam Art Center. Performances run April 3-4, 2021.

Offer is a work that presents the essence of various dances in ritual rituals that have evolved with the history of mankind as a magnificent yet delicate military dance. Sungjoo Yoon, a choreographer who is good at finding new aesthetic values a??a??at the border between tradition and modernity, and the National Dance Company are on the stage again after six years.

Beginning with the Jecheon ritual raised toward the sky, this work is based on the ritual dance representing each era, including the Japanese dance of Confucianism, the butterfly dance and beopgo dance of Buddhism, the salping dance of shamanism, and the language of the primitive and modern body. Is it really a dance festival? The stage is modernly decorated with variations of light, composition, and sound made by disassembling, rearranging, and repeating the 64 ruled symbols of the protagonist.

The Korean dance Offer reminds us that although the gestures of humans dancing between the sky and the earth continue to change, the vitality and unity, the essence of the ritual dance, is consistently attractive to this day.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.