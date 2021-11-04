Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform 'Coveting the 20th Century' Concert Next Weekend

The Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a concert next weekend at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts Grand Theater.

The concert, titled "Coveting the 20th Century", will take place on 9 November.

According to the Korea Herald, the concert will be conducted by Kang Won-ho, and it will include the overture from Verdi's opera "La Forza del Destina" and Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, Sz. 116, BB 123.

The orchestra will also perform Reinecke's Flute Concerto in D major, Op. 283, joined by flutist Lee Gi-hae, as well as celebrated motion picture music written by film score composer John Williams.

Purchase tickets at https://tickets.interpark.com/goods/P0002786.