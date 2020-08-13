Korean National Ballet Will Present HEO NAN SEOL NEON - SU WOL KYUNG HWA at the Seoul Arts Center

The show takes place August 21-23.

Korean National Ballet will present 'Heo Nan Seol Heon - Su Wol Kyung Hwa', August 21-23 at the CJ Towol Theater, Seoul Arts Center(SAC).

Heo Nan Seol Heon was a prominent Korean poetess of the mid-Joseon dynasty. Born in a time when women were not recognized for their talent, she lived a tragic life, wasting away from neglect by her husband, the fall from grace of her family, and the death of her two children in infancy. She predicted her own death with a poem. Springing up from the harsh realities of her life, her poetry is a clear expression of her genius. While not appreciated during her time, it later gained the attention it deserved, even receiving high praise in China. Su Wol Kyung Hwa is a representation of two of her many poems, Gamu and Mongyu-Gwangsangsan, to reveal the hidden treasure of her poetry as well as her life that was both sad and beautiful.

Learn more and buy tickets at http://www.korean-national-ballet.kr/en/performance/view?id=1187.

Shows View More South Korea Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You