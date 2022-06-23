Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kep1er Makes First Comeback With Sweet Summer Song 'Up!'

'Up!' features a fun, colorful, refreshing concept, perfect for summer!

Jun. 23, 2022  

Kep1er has made their very first comeback with 'Up!' from their second mini album 'DOUBLAST'!

Since debuting on January 3 with their first mini album "First Impact", Kep1er has been breaking records. Within a week, the nine-member group sold 200,000 copies of the album, making it the second-best selling debut album from a girl group in K-pop history.

Watch the Music Video for 'Up!'

Kep1er (Korean: 케플러, pronounced as "Kepler") is a nine-member girl group under WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's reality survival show Girls Planet 999.

The group consists of nine members, from Korea, Japan, and China, including Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Yujin, Dayeon, Youngeun, Yeseo, Hikaru, Mashiro and Xiaoting.

Kep1er was originally scheduled to debut on December 14, 2021, that their debut was delayed to January 3, 2022, due to one of their staff members having tested positive for COVID-19.



