Walker Hayes Unplugged Tour Comes to North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Six String Southern Productions has announced Walker Hayes Unplugged tour is heading to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, SC on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Reserved seat tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. EST onlineor in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Walker Hayes Unplugged tour offers an intimate, acoustic experience where Walker takes the audience on a journey through the highs and lows of his life and career. Through heartfelt storytelling and soul-stirring songs, Walker opens up about the moments that have shaped him – from personal triumphs to unimaginable heartbreak, from viral success to quiet family moments. This special evening peels back the curtain and invites fans into the heart of his story, one song at a time. It’s more than a concert – it’s a conversation. A celebration of resilience, love, faith, and the messy, beautiful reality of life. Come laugh, cry, and connect with Walker in this unforgettable unplugged experience.