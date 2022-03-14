Trustus Theatre Presents AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN

Terry Guest's At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen will make its South Carolina premiere at Trustus Theatre. At the Wake is a one-act play about Blackness, southern queerness, and the fine art of drag.

The two-person cast features Hermon Whaley Jr. and Elena DeVour, directed and choreographed by Trustus Company member Terrance Henderson. The scintillating comedic drama asks, "What would it be like if you had a chance to come back to tell your story, to grow in the afterlife?"

The show opens Friday, March 25th at 8:00pm and runs through April 9th. Tickets are now available at www.trustus.org, or by calling the box office at (803) 254-9732.

At the Wake takes the audience back through a montage of moments in drag queen Courtney Barringer's life before her death, including stunning drag numbers and heartbreaking monologues. The play is based on playwright Terry Guest's uncle and his life as a Black HIV-positive gay man living in rural Georgia. Says Guest, "At the Wake examines the personhood of a Black, poor, queer person living with HIV in the South. That alone makes it unique in the scope of American theatre." Director and Trustus Company member Terrance Henderson says this play speaks his language. "It's episodic and full of rhythm and life. It dances and grooves and is full of magic. It brings together and values so many of the skill sets that made me 'different' and allows me to stand in them and my own truth firmly and unapologetic."

Hermon Whaley, Jr. returns to Columbia and steps into the role of Courtney following his turn as an understudy for Public Theatre's Ain't No Mo' in New York City and receiving his BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase. "Columbia is my home," they said. "Performing in my home has restored my dreams and reminds me of those responsible for me having the ability, the audacity, the gall to dream in the first damn place." Whaley says it is hard to pick a favorite moment from the show. "Terry Guest has created something so steeped in southern black culture that every moment is legitimately my favorite moment. This play is full of moments, I'm still trying to catch my breath."

Playing opposite Whaley is Elena DeVour, who previously performed at Trustus in the ensembles of Green Day's American Idiot in 2016 and The Restoration's Constance in 2018. DeVour performs at multiple venues in and around Columbia and is excited to show the audience the behind-the-scenes of a drag queen's life. "It's not always glitz and glamour, we struggle just like everyone else. From struggles with HIV, to harassment from the outside world. This piece is such an honest and from-the-heart piece of theatre."

Those working on the piece agree: this piece is revolutionary. Henderson says, "It continues to be a revolutionary act simply because we are affirming the intersectional black queer and southern experience." He continues, "I appreciate that this play is both a celebration and a plea. That it makes room and space for the Courtneys and Anthonys in the audience and those who knew them and loved them and carry their stories in their hearts." "You see us," says Whaley. "[The show] is important at this moment because Black people are important, our history is important, our health is important, and our visibility is important." In the notes of the At the Wake script, Guest says that he wanted to write a play that audiences can dance to, and Henderson hopes audiences will dance along with the cast and much more. "This is an opportunity to affirm life collectively, to acknowledge and perhaps understand better, to see something in a familiar way, to cut up and laugh and 'kiki' and read and prance and snap and sissy that walk, honey. This play allows us to be seen."

Trustus is excited to partner with three South Carolina organizations whose missions align with At the Wake's message and story: PALSS, offering HIV and AIDS assistance; the Agape Table, fostering healing for queer people of faith and their friends; and South Carolina Black Pride, focused on helping the black LGBT community become more united. Materials from each organization will be available to patrons in the lobby before and after the show, and members of each organization will join the creative team for a talkback immediately following the 2:00pm matinee of the show on Sunday, April 3rd. All are welcome to attend. Trustus will also host a late night drag show after the 8:00pm performance on Friday, April 8th. More information about the special performance will follow at a later time.

At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen opens Friday, March 25th at 8:00pm and runs through Saturday, April 9th. The Box Office and bar open one hour prior to show time, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow for safe seating procedures. For more info on Trustus' Safety Guidelines, please visit https://trustus.org/safety-guidelines. Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity and can be made at www.trustus.org.