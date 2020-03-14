Theatre For Youth Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Theatre for Youth Festival has been cancelled.

SCTA has released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 Theatre for Youth Festival which was to be held April 4.

SCTA has been closely monitoring the health situation and after careful consideration we made the difficult decision to cancel. We chose to make this decision now to give all our participants advance notice and to begin the arduous process of refunding any payments received to date and cancelling any outstanding invoices.

The decision to cancel this annual event was made to protect the health and safety of our membership and to follow the recommendations of the CDC to cancel any large gatherings.

We hope that you will all make plans to join us next year.

We thank our host school Saluda River Arts Academy for agreeing to host us this year and next and appreciate all the work they have already done in preparation.

If you have any questions please let me know and please tell your students how very sorry we are that we cannot gather and share their good work.





