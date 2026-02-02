Centre Stage To Present A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

🎭 NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centre Stage will present the Tony Award-winning musical comedy A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, running from March 19 through April 4, 2026, at its venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The production is rated PG-13.

With book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, and based on the novel by Roy Horniman, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder follows Monty Navarro, a young man who learns he is ninth in line to inherit a family fortune. As Monty seeks to improve his standing, he navigates romance, ambition, and a series of increasingly complicated—and deadly—choices.

The musical received four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is known for its rapid character changes, comedic pacing, and ensemble-driven storytelling. Songs in the score include “I’ve Decided to Marry You” and “The Last One You’d Expect.”

Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. There will be no performance on Easter Sunday, April 5. The production will be staged at Centre Stage, located at 501 River Street in Greenville.

Tickets start at $33 and are available through the Centre Stage box office by phone at 864-233-6733 or online at centrestage.org.