THE ALL NIGHT STRUT to be Presented at Town Theatre in March

It's a celebration of some of the best music of yesteryear with the perfect blend of high-energy entertainment for all ages.

Feb. 24, 2023  

'We'll be seeing you...' at Town Theatre as we take a delightful trip through the music, movement and memories of the 1930s and '40s. The All Night Strut is a melting pot of tunes from iconic artists such as Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and The Gershwins. It's a celebration of some of the best music of yesteryear with the perfect blend of high-energy entertainment for all ages.

Serenading their way into your hearts is a sextet who can do it all. Lisa Baker (Into the Woods), Town newcomer Maggie Baker and Lee Martin (Hairspray, Hello, Dolly!) are the girl power vocalists of our troupe. Our male trio of troubadours includes Davis Herndon and Lee Saxton (both of The Music Man and Joseph... fame) and Sam McWhite (in his Town debut). Together these powerhouse singers will sweep you back in time with songs like "Chattanooga Choo-Choo," "Ain't Misbehavin'" and "It Don't Mean a Thing."

And that's not all! The show is visually enhanced by our amazing dancers who just don't stop. From tap to swing and lyrical to boogie woogie, audiences will enjoy Ashley Epperson (42nd Street, Bright Star), Lexi Nari (making her first appearance on the Town stage), Kristy O'Keefe (Mamma Mia, Bright Star) and Kendall Scruggs (42nd Street, The Music Man). And we can't forget the guys ~ Alex Cone (Mary Poppins, A Christmas Carol) and Nathan Jackson (Elf, The Music Man) complete our talented company of dancers.

The All Night Strut displays optimism and pulsating energy. Don't miss your chance to honor a very special time in our history and musical heritage beautifully presented by singers and dancers of the highest caliber!

The show runs March 10-26 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees. And don't miss our free dessert Saturday nights on Saturdays, March 18 and 25. Visit towntheatre.com for details!

The All Night Strut is directed by David Swicegood, with musical direction by Lou Boeschen and Tom Beard and choreography by Joy Alexander. Costume design is by Janet Kile with set and lighting by Corey Langley. The show is sponsored by Lexington Medical Center and Synovus.




