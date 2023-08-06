Student Blog: Taking a Breath: How I Recover from Burnout

While being a Musical Theatre major is incredibly exciting and fulfilling, I have definitely experienced periods of high stress and burnout in my college career so far. I know many students would agree that occasional burnout is inevitable when you’re involved in the performing arts. We’re constantly working to improve at our craft, attending classes, learning new pieces, going to auditions and rehearsals, and being graded for our progress in juries or performance evaluations. Even when genuine passion for the arts exists, unrelenting comparison, feelings of inadequacy, and pure exhaustion can sometimes make it hard to feel motivated and maintain a clear perspective. Thankfully though, over time, I’ve discovered a few strategies that help me refresh my mind and reignite my passion for learning and performing after I’ve been feeling low. I’ve learned how to set boundaries for myself and prioritize my wellbeing, so that I can get back to work doing what I love with a clear mind.

One major lesson I’ve learned in preventing or recovering from burnout is to prioritize rest, especially during the busy peak of the semester. This may sound obvious, but I’ve noticed that I tend to overload myself with to-do lists and forget to take into account how I’m feeling, both physically and mentally. This is a mistake I seem to make most noticeably during finals season, when performances and more traditional academic responsibilities are both aggressively competing for my attention at every turn. I carve out time during my days and weeks to reset and step away from all of my responsibilities for a while, even if I only have a few minutes to spare. Extra time to sleep, go for a walk, or just sit and regroup after a long day can truly make a world of difference. Once I feel more energized, I feel more eager to take care of all of my responsibilities and stay on track with everything.

While toxic productivity is one of the more common causes of burnout in my life, it can appear in less obvious forms as well. Sometimes, I experience moments where I feel stuck in my progress as a performer, whether that’s with singing, acting, or dance, and it takes a toll on my emotional wellbeing. One thing that consistently inspires me is going to see shows, whether it’s a touring musical production, a local community theater play, or even just listening to a cast recording I love. Absorbing a production as an audience member reminds me why I wanted to pursue Theatre in the first place. As I watch other people perform, I learn more about myself as an artist and am reminded of the endless possibilities that exist within the creative world. Outside of the classroom, there are so many places to learn, be inspired, and keep my own artistic determination alive.

I also allow myself to devote time to other hobbies to give my mind a break. I take the time to try a new baking recipe, read books, or practice yoga. These interests may seem trivial, but through them, I’ve learned how to try new things without the fear of messing up or doing it “wrong”. This skill has definitely carried over to other areas of my life; I feel like I’ve become a more confident performer and more willing to make mistakes boldly so that I can continue to grow and learn. It also gives me the time to step back from whatever academic stresses I’m facing at the moment so that I can eventually go back and face them calmly and with a more stable perspective. Devoting time to other interests has been a huge help in recovering from burnout and keeping my mind in a healthy place.

When dealing with burnout, I feel that I’ve found ways to work through these feelings effectively and prioritize my wellbeing. It helps to remember that I’m not alone, and these feelings are only temporary. No matter what brings these feelings on, for all of us dealing with burnout, there are ways to cope and get back to doing the things we love.