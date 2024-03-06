SIX to Launch Lottery for North Charleston Performing Arts Center Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national tour of SIX will launch a daily digital ticket lottery for its engagement at North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

For every performance of SIX, a minimum of twenty tickets will be sold at $30 (price including fees) through Broadway Direct.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. the day before your desired performance, visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/six-nc/

Follow the link “Click here for details and to enter the lottery”

Click the “Enter Now” button for the performance you want to attend.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, patrons can pick up their tickets at will call. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup.

Entrants must be 18 years or older.

Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $30 each.

About Six

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Adriana Scalice as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

SIX is written by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for SIX are on sale now and range in price from $62 - $97 (plus applicable fees) with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available by visiting Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 843-202-ARTS (2787) or emailing Groups@NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com