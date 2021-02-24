North Charleston POPS! Presents JOHN WILLIAMS & BEYOND

The North Charleston POPS! returns to the stage for their first live and in person concerts since pre-COVID-19 with "John Williams & Beyond" on Saturday, March 13 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The POPS! brings back a favorite of audiences world-wide - music from the prolific and much beloved John Williams. Concert highlights include music from The Cowboys, Lincoln, Harry Potter, plus music from Star Trek and other favorites. No John Williams show would be complete without Star Wars selections! Come dressed as a favorite John Williams movie character, if you would like to add to the excitement in the air to be back enjoying a live concert. Safety protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of those in attendance. North Charleston Performing Arts Center COVID-19 guest guidelines can be found here https://www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/covid-19-guidelines-for-guests

"We are thrilled to be returning to the stage of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for John Williams & Beyond!" said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. "For our audience, this will be like 'comfort music for the soul'... an opportunity to once again hear great live music and, especially, to hear some of your favorites. In addition to music from several different Star Wars movies, there will be music from other John Williams classics such as Lincoln (featuring principal trumpeter Rob Murray) and Schindler's List (featuring concert master Gerome Stewart). Music from Star Trek (both the movie and TV show) as well as Raiders of the Lost Ark will round out the special program".

"This will be our first concert with fans in attendance since March of 2020 and we could not be more thrilled than to have our own North Charleston POPS! do the honors." said Frank Lapsley, North Charleston Coliseum and PAC General Manager. "We've been successful in having socially distanced events in the Coliseum and the Convention Center and are excited to do the same in the PAC."

There will be two performances: 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Socially distanced tickets will go on sale Friday, February 26 at 11:00 AM and are available at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office hours are Wednesday and Friday 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM).

Learn more at www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com.