Guerrilla Shakespeare Theatre Company Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

"Lord, what fools these mortals be!" Join the Guerrilla Shakespeare Theatre Company as they dive into the fairy world with their upcoming production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. This award winning theatre company brings a Shakespearian fever dream to six different Upstate locations this May.

The Guerrilla Shakespeare Theatre Company is a theatrical activist collective based in the upstate of South Carolina. The company won five awards, including "Best Play," at the 2018 South Carolina Theatre Association competition. This will be her directorial debut with the company. Midsummer will be her first full-length project in South Carolina since completing an MFA in Physical Theatre at the Accademia dell'Arte in Arezzo, Italy.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is a wild, intense romp through the forest, complete with mistaken identities, power plays, and unpredictable declarations of love. Just when a character knows what they want, there is an unexpected turn of events and everything spirals out of control. The audience dives into the dark with dreams of love and acceptance with the performers. With a cast of nine playing a total of 20 characters, prepare to be lost in this magical and wonderful world where "the course of true love never did run smooth."

The productions will be held at 7pm in the following locations:

Friday, May 3rd: San Souci Gardens, Greenville

Saturday, May 4th: Wild Hare, Greenwood

Sunday, May 5th: Bauernhaus, Anderson

Friday, May 10th: San Souci Gardens, Greenville

Saturday, May 11th: Quest Brewery, Greenville

Sunday, May 12th: Radio Room, Greenville

All productions are pay what you can. The performances at San Souci Gardens and Quest Brewery will be outdoors, so bringing a chair or blanket is recommended to enjoy the show.

For more information on upcoming productions with the Guerilla Shakespeare Theatre Company, like and follow them on Facebook.





