Disney On Ice Presents DREAM BIG At The North Charleston Coliseum

Courage leads the way for Disney's most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to N. Charleston January 21-24, 2021 at the N. Charleston Coliseum, continuing a multi-city tour. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney's tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Additionally, Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at the N. Charleston Coliseum for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at the N. Charleston Coliseum or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show. Additional information can be found here.

Additional Disney On Ice presents Dream Big Show Details: Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel's hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Event Location: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, December 15th, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on December 21st. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.