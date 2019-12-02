December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW South Carolina Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Carolina:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 26%
John C. Leggett - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%
Alex Ringler - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%
Ethen Cornett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 9%
Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%
Ron Pyle - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 9%
Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 14%
Jason D. Johnson - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 11%
Carter Allen - LEAVING IOWA - Greenville Theatre 8%
Adell Ehrhorn - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 13%
Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%
Tristen Buettel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 18%
Jacey Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 12%
Shea Grande - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 10%
Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 10%
Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Centre Stage 9%
Jamie Ann Walters - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 8%
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 39%
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilton Head Christian Academy 10%
CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 9%
NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 21%
A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 19%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%
KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 57%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Proud Mary Theatre 19%
FIRST BAPTIST OF IVY GAP - Mill Town Players 11%
THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 22%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 13%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Warehouse Theatre 9%
Jack Sterner - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 15%
Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%
Gabriel Kearns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%
Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE 13%
Jeffery Stegall - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 11%
Jack Sterner - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University 10%
Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
Carter Allen - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre 9%
Jonathan Kilpatrick - NOISES OFF - Centre Stage 8%
Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%
Alexandria Van Paris - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%
Latresha Lilly - NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre 8%
Anna Brown - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University 15%
Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy) 13%
Erin Naler - KING LEAR - Bob Jones University Rodeheaver Auditorium 11%
Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre 14%
Kayla Ryan Walsh - BLITHE SPIRIT - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%
Lena Bledsoe - THE CRUCIBLE - Warehouse Theatre 11%
HAMILTON - Peace Center 27%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Peace Center 15%
COME FROM AWAY - Peace Center 13%
Bob Jones University 31%
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%
Greenville Theatre 14%
