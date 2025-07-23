Centre Stage Opens 2025–2026 Season with Tony-Winning Musical COME FROM AWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centre Stage will launch its 2025–2026 season with the acclaimed Broadway musical Come From Away, running September 11 through 28, 2025. The Tony Award-winning production tells the true story of the 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001—and the community that welcomed them.

With performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., Come From Away features a dynamic score and a message of resilience and compassion. Songs like “Welcome to the Rock” and “Me and the Sky” highlight personal and collective acts of kindness in the face of global tragedy.

Winner of multiple Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Musical, Come From Away has earned widespread praise for its storytelling and emotional resonance. The Centre Stage production will mark a powerful opening to the season, especially timed to coincide with the anniversary of the events it depicts.

Tickets are also available for Centre Stage’s 2025 Fringe Festival, which includes How It Feels to Fall from the Sky, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Love Letters. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended.