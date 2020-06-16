Centre Stage Launches Weekly Fundraising Series THURSDAYS ON THE PATIO ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE 

As our nation and city continues to navigate the path forward, Centre Stage will celebrate Greenville's vibrant arts community by launching a special fundraising series on Thursday evenings titled Thursdays on the Patio.

Beginning Thursday, June 25, Centre Stage will host Thursdays on the Patio weekly from 6-10 p.m., with live music, food, and fun with friends at Centre Stage's beautiful outdoor patio space in downtown Greenville at 501 River Street. Guests are invited to browse Centre Stage's newly renovated lobby, enjoy drinks, and view the colorful display of artwork by local artists in partnership with the Metropolitan Arts Council. Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe.

In addition to reimagining on-site entertainment, Centre Stage continues to offer online programming on Facebook. On Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m., Brandon Bennett of Chicago's production of Million Dollar Quartet will stream a special home edition of his incredible "Elvis My Way" concert. His infectious tribute to the King of Rock n' Roll is upbeat and truly unforgettable.

The Centre Stage Board of Directors has also announced a change in leadership. As a vital part of Centre Stage for the past several years, it is a natural progression for associate artistic director, Laura Nicholas, to transition into the role of Managing Artistic Director. Her energy, credentials, and creativity, combined with her vision for Centre Stage as an arts leader in our community, make her the ideal candidate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura in her new role during such a critical time in the life of the organization," says Board President Nolan Merritt. "We are confident in Laura's leadership and look forward to supporting her in this new capacity."

