Billy Strings Kicks Off the Cola Concerts Spring Season with Four Shows at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center

Billy Strings is coming to Columbia for four nights as part of the Cola Concert Series. The shows, set for April 1-4, will make up one of the largest live music events since the pandemic began.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter has been hailed as the future of bluegrass. Tickets for Billy Strings go on sale Friday, March 5 at 11:00 AM. Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up for the Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com.

"Cola Concerts is back in a big way, kicking off the 2021 season with four Billy Strings shows. At the Speedway, we've created a unique way to get fans and bands together again, and it's catching fire. Billy's team recognizes that we're committed to making special things happen, said Adam Epstein, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. "We are honored to be one of his first bookings this year. The future for live music in Columbia, South Carolina is limitless!"

"We are thrilled to offer audiences in Columbia one of the biggest, uncompromising live entertainment experiences in North America since the pandemic began. Plus, we've got several more shows that we'll be announcing very soon," Epstein added.

Michigan-born, Nashville-based, Billy Strings is a singer, songwriter and performer, who has arrived on the music scene as, "one of string music's most dynamic young stars" (Rolling Stone). Strings is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of his critically acclaimed new record, Home, which is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and led Strings to top Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Albums Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums Titles. Produced by Glenn Brown, Home continues to receive widespread critical acclaim-the Associated Press proclaims, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journal declares, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era." Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone's "New Country Artists to Know" and performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." In addition to this success, Strings has also raised over $100,000 for charity in the past year through a series of livestream and socially distanced concerts.

Featuring two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage, the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center has been designed to seamlessly present live comedy and music along with live broadcast of professional and collegiate sports. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide that can also be viewed during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Columbia Speedway, the new entertainment center is built to meet the highest COVID standards. The venue features COVE seating, small sections roped off and socially distanced from other guests.

The Cola Concert Series includes Billy Strings April 1-4, Greg Gutfeld Live Sunday, April 18, Blackberry Smoke & North Mississippi Allstars Friday, April 23, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Saturday, April 24, Wynonna Judd on Sunday, April 25, Shovels & Rope Saturday, May 1, and Mt. Joy Saturday, May 15. Additional shows will be announced soon.

Billy Strings will perform as part of the Cola Concert Series April 1, 2 and 3 at 7:30 PM and April 4 at 5:30 PM. Tickets range from $40 to $70 and go on sale this Friday, March 5 at 11:00 AM EST at ColaConcerts.com. Each ticket will cover the cost of one seat in a COVE and patrons must purchase at least four tickets at checkout. Guests can add up to two additional people to their COVE for $55 per person. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com to get all show announcements and early access to ticket presales. The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29003.