Bill Maher Brings His Live Stand-up Tour To The North Charleston PAC

For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last thirteen years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 34 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for HBO series, "VICE." In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, "Religulous," directed by Larry Charles ("Borat"). The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.

In addition to his television program - which has featured such regular visitors as Howard Dean, Ben Affleck, Robin Williams, Arianna Huffington, Cory Booker and Michael Moore - Maher has written five bestsellers: "True Story," "Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect's Greatest Hits," "When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden," "New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer," and most recently, "The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass."

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Three of his ten stand-up specials for HBO - 2007's "The Decider," 2005's "I'm Swiss," as well as the hilarious, "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong," - have been nominated for Emmy awards.





