Allman Betts Family Revival Comes to Charleston Gaillard Center

The Charleston Gaillard Center and Ear for Music announced the Allman Betts Family Revival. The ninth annual tour, presented by GIBSON, returns to the Gaillard Center on December 11, 2025.

Hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the founding members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, this celebration is infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy. Inspired by The Last Waltz, the tour features a revolving cast of artists from the realms of blues, Americana, country, and rock, all coming together for a night of soulful performances.

Over the years, the Revival has welcomed an all-star lineup of guests, including Slash, Robert Randolph, Marcus King, Jason Isbell, Sierra Hull, Sierra Ferrell, Robin Zander, Tal Wilkenfeld, Charlie Starr, and many more.