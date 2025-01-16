News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brayden Lynam - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Casandra Holmes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Dance Production
ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
David Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Direction Of A Play
Mark pajor - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Ensemble
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Bradford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Emily Kane - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Liberi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Performer In A Play
Jarad Medukas - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dan and Laura Gilligan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Matthew Manley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
South Bend Civic Theater
 



