Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brayden Lynam - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Casandra Holmes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

David Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Direction Of A Play

Mark pajor - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Bradford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emily Kane - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Liberi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Performer In A Play

Jarad Medukas - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan and Laura Gilligan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Manley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

South Bend Civic Theater



