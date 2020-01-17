Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Chase Eggeman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Jack Elliot - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Falynn Shepherd - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts
Best Actress in a Play
Sarah Hungerman - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre
Best Director for a Musical
Drake Shrader - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre
Best Director for a Play
Clare Costello - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre
Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts at The Lerner
Best Play
THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!