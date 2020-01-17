Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Chase Eggeman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Jack Elliot - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Falynn Shepherd - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Hungerman - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre

Best Director for a Musical

Drake Shrader - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre

Best Director for a Play

Clare Costello - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre

Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts at The Lerner

Best Play

THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre

