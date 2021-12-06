Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for South Bend: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 50%



AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE

22%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

17%

Shannon Daley -- University of Notre DameRachel Thomas -- University of Notre Dame

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 47%

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 21%

James Cullinane - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 13%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 44%

James Cullinane - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 24%

Matthew Hawkins - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 19%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Bill Donaruma - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 33%

Gabe Krut, Patrick Starner - ONE GORGEOUS LITTLE MOMENT - Platform 33%

William Donaruma - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 25%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towel Theater 52%

Kevin Dreyer - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 41%

Andrew Kreider - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 7%



Best Musical

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 48%

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 28%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 13%



Best Performer In A Musical

RJ Cecott - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 29%

Brittany Vogel - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 24%

Sydney Kraft - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame FTT 51%

Sydney Kraft - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 49%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 57%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 32%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Bellamy - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 73%

Zak Harrington - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 14%

Zak Harrington - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 13%



Best Streaming Musical

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 80%

A LERNER CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 20%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Laura Powell - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 25%

Grace Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 17%

Rachel Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 14%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 40%

Abby Urban - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 33%

Claire Glennon - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 16%

