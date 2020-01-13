THE TEMPEST Will Be Performed at Notre Dame's Washington Hall

William Shakespeare's The Tempest will be performed by the renowned five-member British touring group, Actors From The London Stage (AFTLS), February 5, 6 & 7, 2020, at Notre Dame's Washington Hall.

From magic, a storm; from a storm, vengeance; from vengeance, virtue. The dramatic themes of Shakespeare's The Tempest resonate strongly with every passing year. Indeed, the passage of time and knowledge is one of the play's most important themes, with a wronged man learning to wield his power with humility and empathy. Filled with romantic machinations, political scheming, and some of Shakespeare's most vivid characters, The Tempest is a perennially popular tale now seen as one of his greatest works.

The Tempest is brought to Notre Dame stages by campus favorite Actors From The London Stage, a self-directed five-actor ensemble that tours the U.S. twice yearly. With each actor portraying multiple roles, The Tempest will be a dynamic and thrilling night of theatre, staged in historic Washington Hall.

PERFORMANCE LOCATION, DATES, AND TIMES:

Washington Hall on the campus of the University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, February 5; Thursday, February 6; and Friday, February 7 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Regular $23, Student $13, Under 18 FREE with regular ticket purchase (limit five). Visit shakespeare.nd.edu or call 574-631-2800.

Founded by Homer "Murph" Swander, Sir Patrick Stewart, and members of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1975, AFTLS has been visiting university campuses for week-long residencies ever since.

Hailing from such prestigious UK companies as Shakespeare's Globe, The National Theatre, and the Royal Shakespeare Company, AFTLS actors are uniquely prepared for their week-long dual-focus residency. During their Notre Dame residency, they not only present three performances of The Tempest, but also visit dozens of classrooms for text-focused workshops. The spring 2020 tour will then travel to colleges & universities across the US, including the University of Vermont, Utah State University, Folsom Lake College in Folsom, CA, and many more.

In addition to enlivening theatre and English departments, the AFTLS experience is tailored to enrich coursework across the academic spectrum. Their dynamic, hands-on approach heightens students' intellectual curiosity regardless of discipline. Whether coaching accounting students on successful presentation skills, or instructing law students in the art of persuasion, these workshops promote a campus-wide dialogue inspired by the works of William Shakespeare.

Actors From The London Stage is one component of Shakespeare at Notre Dame, a program that also includes the McMeel Family Chair in Shakespeare Studies and the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival, the University of Notre Dame's professional theatre in residence. The mission of Shakespeare at Notre Dame is to establish the University nationally and internationally as a center for the study of Shakespeare in performance.





