Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Returns To Live Performances

The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival has announced the return of live, in-person performances for its 2021 season, presenting a new Professional Company staging of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Directed by Tlaloc Rivas, A Midsummer Night's Dream will perform August 12 through 29, 2021, on the Irish Green outside the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented in a socially distanced outdoor setting, in accordance with campus, local, and state health guidelines. Face masks will be required for all patrons at every performance.

Director Tlaloc Rivas is an award-winning writer, director and co-founder of the Latinx Theatre Commons. A 2018-19 Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow from Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama, with over twenty-five years of experience in civic engagement, social activism, theatrical training and instruction, Rivas looks forward to bringing a fresh, inclusive, and energetic sensibility to one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies.

"We are thrilled to be returning to live, in-person performances with this play, and we are as excited as our audience," said Grant Mudge, the Festival's Ryan Family Producing Artistic Director. "Midsummer is one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies for good reason: it's moving, funny, and utterly magical. Staging it in the shade of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center as the stars emerge gives us the opportunity to create delightful surprises in a gorgeous outdoor setting."

The NDSF 2021 Professional Company production of A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented in the Irish Green on the southeastern exterior of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. The Festival is committed to the health and safety of our cast, crew, and audience, and mandated health and safety protocols will be observed throughout the entire production process, in accordance with guidelines established by the University of Notre Dame, the City of South Bend, and St. Joseph County, as well as Actors' Equity. Additional health and safety measures will be communicated to our patrons via email, our website, and our social media channels throughout the coming months.

Call (574) 631-3777, visit shakespeare.nd.edu, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn more about the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival's current and future seasons.