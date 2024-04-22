Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Will Perform SAGAS AND SUPERSTITIONS in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present SAGAS AND SUPERSTITIONS at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts, June 7-8, 2024.

Featured in the program with be the premiere of DON'T SIT AT THE CORNER OF THE TABLE, Mr. Hancock's latest creation inspired by superstitions of Eastern Europe.

Company dancer, Chloe Holzman will also premiere her first choreographic work set on GHDT, featuring music and stories of Brazil. Rounding out the program will be GREEK MYTHOLOGY inspired by tales and superstitions and set to Greek music, and THE WEDDING featuring Polish music.

This concert will mark the farewell performances of three long-time dancers of GHDT. Hannah Brown, Chloe Holzman, and Camden Lancaster will retire from the concert stage with this performance.

