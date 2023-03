BELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series

March 20, 2023

Actors Theatre of Indiana is giving you a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a future Broadway show right here in Carmel with “Broadway in your Backyard”! Mr. Confidential - a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal makes its World Premiere right here at The Studio Theatre from April 28 to May 14 at The Center for the Performing Arts. Experience all the talent, pizazz and excitement of an authentic Broadway show from the very beginning!