BELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series

The reading is on Saturday March 25, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Before A.A. Milne gave us Winnie-the-Pooh, he wrote a deliciously comedic and romantic play Belinda: An April Folly, which premiered on the West End in 1918. Belinda was ahead of its time, exploring the battle of the sexes set against the carefree English countryside, where lovers pine and romance renews each Spring. Fast forward to 2022 where Emmy-nominated Alisa Hauser (Book Adaptation and Lyrics) and David Mallamud (Composer) once again bring Belinda to life in this new musical comedy adaptation. In today's fraught climate, couldn't we all use a little frolic and folly?

Date: Saturday March 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM

Cost: FREE!

To Reserve a Spot: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231844®id=131&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Factors-theatre-of-indiana-lab-series-belinda-tickets-519392536057?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Location: Carmel Clay Public Library Meeting Room

4425 East main Street

Carmel, IN 46032




