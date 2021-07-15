Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANTON IN SHOW BUSINESS to be Presented at Outback Stage at The District Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances will run July 30 & 31, and August 1, 5, 6 & 7, 2021 at  7:30pm.

Jul. 15, 2021  

ANTON IN SHOW BUSINESS to be Presented at Outback Stage at The District Theatre

This madcap comedy follows three actresses across the footlights, down the rabbit hole, and into a strangely familiar Wonderland that looks a lot like American theatre. These women pursue their dream of performing Chekhov...in Texas. In the tradition of great backstage comedies, "Anton in Show Business" conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of putting on a play.

Performances will run July 30 & 31, and August 1, 5, 6 & 7, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Produced by Betty Rage Productions
Directed by Callie Burk-Hartz

Starring Devan Mathias, Kelsey VanVoorst, Sarah Zimmerman, Meg McLane, Tracy Herring, Jamillah Gonzalez and Audrey Stonerock

Tickets: $15 for general admission. Buy online at indydistricttheatre.org.


Related Articles View More South Bend Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • Omaha Community Playhouse to Host Theatre Props Garage Sale
  • Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates 2020/21 Season Volunteers During Virtual Awards Night Event
  • Omaha Performing Arts Presents Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble July 8th
  • Sneezy to Perform Live With Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal