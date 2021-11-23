Zena Wood's SPACE WEATHER GIRL'S CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to the Drama Factory Next Month

Blast off into the festive season spirit with a unique chance to catch Zena Wood's famous Space Weather Girl's Christmas Spectacular.

Every year, New York City-based producer, performer and director Zena presents a thrilling journey through space, combining all your favourite Christmas songs in a holiday extravaganza that's fun for all the family. This year Zena presents the show at The Drama Factory from 6 to 11 December.

Directed and performed by Zena, the show is accompanied by pianist: Richard Gauld.

Space Weather Girl broadcasts her Christmas Spectacular show from South Africa after a rocket launch with Elon Musk goes South...literally. Come and learn why his Jozi accent is heavier in space and how many rings Saturn has, all while enjoying your most-loved Christmas songs.

Zena developed Space Weather Girl in 2018 as a celebration of space exploration. Her previous project Will There Be Dancing won Best Short at the Cannes Short Film Festival, 2020.

"The inspiration for Space Weather Girl was my love of nature and how much we can learn about our planet in space," says Zena. "I also want to create uplifting and informative content, and I find that space exploration has a lot of room for that. What better time to celebrate all the beauty we have around us than at Christmas time!"

"Since Zena created Space Weather Girl, she has performed an annual Christmas Show. We are delighted that this year she will host it at The Drama Factory," says Sue Diepeveen, founder of The Drama Factory.



Zena began producing political mockumentaries in her home country, South Africa, and moved to the US to continue her work. She has since produced feature films such as Blacklight (Montreal Film Festival, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival), I Heart Jenny (Green Bay Film Festival & New Filmmakers Festival New York) and Life After Her which was selected to screen at Festival de Cannes 2017.

Her original documentary, Will There Be Dancing, was awarded Best Short at the Cannes Short Film Festival, 2020. The documentary featured NASA scientists and expressed humanity within space exploration. She has also coordinated for many Fortune 500 companies and companies such as The BBC, Sky and History Channel.

Visit https://www.spaceweathergirl.com/

Space Weather Girl's Christmas Spectacular will be performed from Monday 6 to Friday 10 December at 7pm, with a matinee on Saturday 11 December at 3pm.

Tickets cost R120 / R150. Recommended age: from six years.

Book securely online with a credit card at www.thedramafactory.co.za

For enquiries contact 073 215 2290