Waterfront Theatre School Presents FROM THE TOP At The Masque Theatre In Muizenberg

The Waterfront Theatre School will present From the Top at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg from 29 August to 7 September 2019. The dazzling annual dance showcase, a sell-out every year, will feature an ensemble cast of 60 dancers, beautifully costumed by the School's Founder and Managing Director, the legendary Delia Sainsbury. The prestigious Waterfront Theatre School (WTS) is well known for its international standard of dance and From the Top will once again bring the incredible versatility of this multidisciplinary performing arts centre to the fore.

Choreographed by a consortium of dance creatives, the show will celebrate poignant moments that shape our memories, inspire our future and most importantly, remind us to live each moment to the fullest. William G Jones, recently returned from the I.S.T.D Symposium for Contemporary Dance teachers in London, will showcase his unique neo classical style that audiences have come to admire. Shona Brabant, who impressed with her show stopping routines last year in the School's sell out production of All the World's a Stage, returns this year to showcase her individual combination of funk, jazz and contemporary dance. Simone Marshall, one of the top exponents of the tap genre in South Africa, will deliver an eclectic representation of this popular dance style, including Blues, Swing and Rock and Roll. Marguerite Jones, once again contributes her distinctive creative skills with a powerful routine depicting the Vietnam War. Additional works in the mix are by the dynamic emerging street dance choreographer Liam Alexander, and James Bradley, a performer-choreographer on faculty at the Waterfront Theatre School who has travelled extensively internationally as a performance artist. Together with WTS dancers Naledi Shomang and Ryno Leonard, James will join Richard Loring's African Footprint on its Dubai tour later this year. Other Waterfront Theatre School cast members joining prestigious upcoming local and international productions after the Masque Theatre season include Chad Baai (David Kramer's Danger in the Dark), and Nicolette Fernandes and Devin Butterworth (The Producers produced by Pieter Toerien Productions). Last but not least, Brigitte Reeve-Taylor of Dancers Loves Dogs fame, returns to add her wealth of experience to this exciting programme.

Says Delia Sainsbury, "Don't miss this exciting programme from Cape Town's original and world-renowned training institute for excellence in the performing arts."

From the Top is suitable for the whole family and takes place at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg from 29 August to 7 September at 7:30pm with matinees at 2:30pm. Tickets cost R100 through 060 533 0534 or http://tickets.tixsa.co.za/events/21056.





