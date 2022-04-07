Top South African Talents Set To Headline Mother's Day Event, MAMA MIA! A MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL

It's official! Capetonian mothers, daughters and families are all in for a treat this Mother's Day - as one of the most iconic celebrations is set to take place honouring those women near and dear to our hearts.

The inaugural Mother's Day celebration, MAMA MIA! A MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL, is poised to entertain local audiences with stellar music, great comedy, motivation and lots of dancing moments - courtesy of an All Star Line-Up.

This much anticipated event will showcase top South African musicians, talents and artists, such as Tracey Lange, Alfred Adriaan, Belinda Davids, Katlego Maboe, Tarryn Lamb, Don Vino Prins, Loukmaan Adams, Emo Adams as well as the Take Note Band taking to the stage on Saturday 7 May 2022 at Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery.

Through everything that we've been through over the last two years, show producer Olivia Gildenhuys felt it's time to "get back to the new normal" and celebrate the ones we love - starting with the women in our lives.

Singer and songwriter, Emo Adams, was asked to direct the show and says the MAMA MIA! A MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL event is about paying homage to "our moms as well as our wives".

"Oh boy! Welcome back! There is no better feeling than putting together a show of such a high calibre and bringing it to the community," says Adams.

He adds: "I was told Tracey Lange was going to sing, so I wouldn't miss that for the world LOL. Besides the fact that we get to celebrate the Mothers, the line-up is what got me, sophisticated, variety and a group of genuinely talented people sharing a stage together and we want the people of Cape Town and the Western Cape to come out and celebrate with us."

Award-winning TV presenter and emcee, Katlego Maboe, is "excited" to celebrate with everyone in attendance, after having taken a break from the spotlight for the past year.

"It is a true honour to be called to the stage after what has felt like a lifetime. To be able to share the stage with so many great friends to celebrate our great mothers is even more special as I think to my childhood days and how I would try to make mother's day special with flowers, chocolates and scribbled poems - this is a moment and an opportunity to write another beautiful poem celebrating the strength, courage and enduring love of our mothers especially at a time such as this. It couldn't be more special to me," shares Maboe.

Maboe says MAMA MIA! A MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL will also aim to honour the memories to mothers and loved ones who have departed and to also "celebrate living life to the fullest"

"This day and concert will serve as a grand love letter in which we all, together, get to shout it out from the mountaintop to say: 'Mama, I love you!' We have all been made keenly aware of how easily we can lose our love in a heartbeat and so we need to celebrate them every day in whatever small manner we can, be it a text message affirming our love and appreciation; a hug with words of affection and care or our actions".

For Joburg-based comedian, Alfred Adriaan, he says he couldn't pass up the opportunity to work amongst talented and celebrated SA artists on MAMA MIA! A MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL.

"Well I love performing to live audiences and I won't lie, it's an amazing line-up. It's an opportunity for us all to acknowledge our mothers and make them the centre of attention, because they are always focused on us. The best SA has to offer

He adds: "Audiences can expect me to indulge in lots of marriage and mommy jokes."

So what can audiences expect from this MAMA MIA! A MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL spectacular celebration?

"I wanted to enter with a helicopter, but petrol just went up so I'm walking on stage, but as a teaser there might be a few cool duets and tributes to look out for," shares Adams.

Show producer Olivia Gildenhuys says the event will institute strict COVID-19 protocols that will be in place on the day. "Guests will have to wear masks at all times and obey all the necessary COVID-19 measures to ensure we are all celebrating safely."

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery

Address: Plantation Rd & Panton Rd, Ferness, Cape Town, 7800

Ticket prices: Ranging from R220-R300 each.

Date: Saturday 7 May 2022

Time: 20:00pm until 22:30pm

Tickets for this much-anticipated show can be purchased via Quicket at www.quicket.co.za , ranging from R220-R300 each.