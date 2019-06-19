The Waterfront Theatre School Presents SPRING AWAKENING

From July 10th to 20th, the Waterfront Theatre School will present the rock musical Spring Awakening at the Artscape Arena Theatre.

This multi award winning production, based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. Touted as a celebration of rebellion, Spring Awakening is illuminating and unforgettable, an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.

Duncan Sheik composed the score, described by Entertainment Weekly in the USA as 'the most gorgeous Broadway score of this decade', with lyrics by Steven Slater. The original Broadway production opened in 2006 and won eight Tony Awards including for Best Musical. In addition it scooped up four Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy.

It is Germany, 1891, a world where grown-ups hold the cards. Wendla (Sarah Falconer) , a young beautiful girl, questions her mother about the changes she sees happening to her body. Melchior (Thinus Viljoen), a fiercely intelligent and liberal thinker, curiously challenges his understanding of the world around him only to be silenced by adult suspicion and fear. In other principal roles, Chad Baai plays Moritz and Nicolette Fernandes is Ilse.

Two professional actors, Shannon Fourie (The Moustetrap, Cabaret) and Matt Newman (Gruesome Playground Injuries, Cock, BBC Netflix Series The Crown) join the cast playing multiple adult roles. Making up the remainder of the talented cast is Liam Alexander (understudy for Melchior), Devin Butterworth, Mika Calitz, Kayley Carroll, Kyra Gladwin (understudy for Wendla), Angelica Hattingh (understudy for Ilse), Koketso Mere, Onela Metuso, Tristan Oelofse (understudy Moritz), Tim Truran, Merel von Poeteren and Lara Viljoen.

Around them, young people struggle against the chasm between what they truly think and feel and what the world tells them they should. As they fumble across the threshold to adulthood the world as they know it begins to change in ways they cannot imagine. "At a time when the world seems to be returning to a conservatism that confuses our youth, Spring Awakening is timeous and we encourage everyone to see it," says The Waterfront Theatre Schools Delia Sainsbury.

Delia has pulled together the same dream team that created the hit sensation Urinetown - The Musical for Artscape last year and the Cape Town premier of Sister Act in 2017. Paul Griffiths directs, musical direction by Garth Tavares and choreography is by Genna Galloway, a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award winning actress (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Grease, CATS).

Joining the team this year to provide the design concept is Award Winning Designer Greg King from Kickstart Productions (Into the Woods, The Play That Goes Wrong).

Spring Awakening runs at the Artscape Arena from July 10th to July 20th. Tickets cost R150 through computicket.com and Artscape Dial - A - Seat on 021 421 7695. PG16 for partial nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.





